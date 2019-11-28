By By Ken Hanly 42 mins ago in World The major protests mostly about the large increase in gas prices have apparently died out but Iranian officials are claiming that the US was involved in an orchestrated conspiracy that helped create the violence during the rallies. Many banks were attacked Hundreds of banks were attacked by the protesters. In all authorities claim that 7,000 protesters were arrested. Among them were at least eight whom they consider to be CIA assets. A recent Protests were huge and mostly peacefu An Iranian official said that 200,000 had taken part in the protests. The violence appears to have been mostly in the south of the country and was mostly centered on banks. However, Casualties in the protests Residents and also state media claimed that mobile Internet had been restored in the capital Tehran and also several other areas on Wednesday. Fix-line Internet had been partially reconnected on Monday after being down during the demonstrations making reporting difficult. Hundreds of banks were attacked by the protesters. In all authorities claim that 7,000 protesters were arrested. Among them were at least eight whom they consider to be CIA assets. A recent article reports on the alleged CIA operatives arrested: "These elements had received CIA-funded training in various countries under the cover of becoming citizen-journalists," the Iranian intelligence ministry said, as reported by IRNA on Wednesday."Six were arrested while attending the riots and carrying out [CIA] orders and two while trying to ... send information abroad," the news agency reported. It was not immediately clear who the detained individuals were."An Iranian official said that 200,000 had taken part in the protests. The violence appears to have been mostly in the south of the country and was mostly centered on banks. However, police outposts and gas stations were also attacked by some protesters: "Protesters angry over government-set gasoline prices spiking in Iran attacked hundreds of banks, police outposts and gas stations in the demonstrations, Tehran acknowledged Wednesday as its supreme leader alleged without evidence that a “conspiracy” involving the U.S. caused the unrest." The government has not released any estimates of the casualties but a recent article reports on them: "Iran has given no official death toll, but Amnesty International said this week it had documented the deaths of at least 143 protesters. Tehran has rejected this figure. A number anywhere close to that would make it the deadliest anti-government unrest at least since the authorities put down "Green Revolution" protests that surrounded the disputed 2009 presidential election, and probably since the 1979 Islamic Revolution that toppled the shah and swept clerics to power.""Residents and also state media claimed that mobile Internet had been restored in the capital Tehran and also several other areas on Wednesday. Fix-line Internet had been partially reconnected on Monday after being down during the demonstrations making reporting difficult. More about Iran, Iran protests, CIA in Iran More news from Iran Iran protests CIA in Iran