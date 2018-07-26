Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article image700 separated children still in US custody after deadline

Listen | Print
By AFP     46 mins ago in World

The US government said Thursday that hundreds of families it broke up at the border with Mexico have not been reunited as a court-ordered deadline to return all children to their parents elapsed.

A federal judge in California had ordered that all eligible migrant families be brought back together by 6:00 pm (2200 GMT) and officials said in a court filing that 1,442 children aged five and older had been reunited with their families.

"The reunification plan outlined to the court... is proceeding, and is expected to result in the reunification of all class members found eligible for reunification at this time by the court's July 26, 2018 deadline," the government said.

A further 378 children had already been released under other "appropriate circumstances," the filing said, but more than 700 children remain in custody.

The government said the deadline had been met, however, because those families were ineligible, either because family ties have not been confirmed, or the parent has a criminal record, a communicable disease or cannot be found.

More about US, Politics, Immigration, Children, Deadline
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Eritrea dares to dream of change as Ethiopia peace dawns
US, EU to 'immediately resolve' steel, aluminum tariffs: Mnuchin
Mike DelGuidice talks 100th Billy Joel show, Bruce Springsteen Special
Jake Shimabukuro talks Paramount show, ukulele, Grace VanderWaal Special
Bob Schneider opens up about 'Sing About Love,' Lana Del Rey Special
Echosmith talks Pentatonix Tour, dream collaborations and success Special
Review: Boyz II Men band member releases smooth single 'Feelin Lil Som'n' Special
Shortages in UK food supply are now part of Brexit conversation
Wind power does its part during record heatwave in Texas
Engineer of Ethiopia's Grand Renaissance Dam found dead