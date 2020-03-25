Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article image7.5-magnitude quake hits off Russia's Kuril Islands: USGS

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

A 7.5-magnitude quake hit off Russia's Kuril Islands on Wednesday, the US Geological Survey said, although there was no tsunami threat.

The quake hit at a depth of 59 kilometres (37 miles), around 1,400 kilometres (around 850 miles) northeast of the Japanese city of Sapporo, USGS added.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said "only very small tsunami waves were generated by this earthquake and there is no further threat".

It had previously warned tsunami waves were possible for coasts in the region.

The four southernmost islands of the Kuril chain -- Habomai, Shikotan, Etorofu and Kunashiri -- have been disputed between Moscow and Tokyo since the end of World War II.

The Kurils are known as the Northern Territories in Japan.

More about Russia, Japan, Quake
More news from
Latest News
Top News
One third of humanity under virus lockdown
Coronavirus calls into question PSA-Fiat Chrysler merger
Cleaner hands, bluer skies: what has coronavirus done for us?
Mexico street artists and vendors worry about virus-hit future
Sam Novak talks 'Vegas Goes Dark,' proud moments, and digital age Special
Stranded cruise ship passengers hold hopes of reaching land
Op-Ed: US & UAE held wargames against Iran in Abu Dhabi despite pandemic
Gregory Zarian talks 'Venice the Series,' 'Westworld,' success Special
Trump declares coronavirus fight close to end, but cases rise
Five years on, Saudi struggles to escape Yemen quagmire