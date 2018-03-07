Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article image600 bitcoin computers nabbed in Iceland heists

Listen | Print
By AFP     5 hours ago in World

Around 600 computers used to mine bitcoin were stolen in Iceland in a series of large-scale heists in December and January, police said Wednesday.

The servers were taken from data centres in Reykjanesbaer, near the Keflavik international airport in southwestern Iceland, and Borgarnes on the west coast.

Around 10 people were brought in for questioning, and two Icelanders in their 20s and 30s are currently in detention suspected of involvement in the crime, a police spokesman for southwestern Iceland told AFP.

He suggested the thefts could be linked to organised crime.

"Everything points in that direction," he said.

Bitcoin is a virtual currency created from computer code that allows anonymous transactions.

The thieves may have wanted to use the stolen equipment to "mine", or create, bitcoin -- a lucrative affair but one which requires advanced and expensive equipment.

Investigators are still trying to locate the missing equipment, which is valued at around 200 million kronur (1.6 million euros, $2 million).

The theft is one of the biggest ever seen in Iceland.

Bitcoin's value has soared since it came into being in 2009, though it has more than halved in recent months. On December 16 it was valued at $19,377, compared to today's $10,500.

Iceland has become a magnet for cryptocurrency farms, blockchain technologies and data centres because of its cold climate which is instrumental in cooling the energy-consuming servers, and its low electricity prices.

More about Iceland, Crime, bitcoin
More news from
Latest News
Top News
EU women earn 16 percent less than men: Eurostat
Microsoft confirms the demise of Windows 10 S
EU firms lash out at new net privacy rules
Apple could abandon iPhone X notch amid 'sluggish demand'
US trade deficit hits nine-year high on falling exports
GE Transportation joins global blockchain consortium
China tests giant chimney to combat air pollution
'We're not looking for a trade war': US Commerce Secretary
Canadian dollar rebounds after hitting eight-month low
Syria regime captures half of Ghouta enclave as death toll climbs