Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article image6.7-magnitude earthquake hits Vanuatu: USGS

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

A 6.7-magnitude earthquake hit the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu on Wednesday morning, the US Geological Survey said, but no tsunami warning was issued.

The quake struck at a moderate depth of 30 kilometres (19 miles) with the epicentre just off the northern tip of Vanuatu's sparsely-populated Ambrym island.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there was no tsunami risk.

"Shaking would have been felt throughout the whole of Vanuatu," Geoscience Australia senior seismologist Eddie Leask told AFP.

"But it's hard to tell whether it will cause damage. It's reasonably shallow but it all depends on the buildings, soil type and so on."

On its website, Geoscience put the potential damage radius at 63 kilometres.

The nearest city, Lakatoro, is 78 kilometres away, with the capital Port Vila 187 kilometres north of the epicentre.

"We get a lot of five and six magnitude quakes coming through Vanuatu," added Leask.

"We'd expect to see smaller aftershocks, and even a bigger one."

The Vanuatu Disaster Management Office told AFP it was not aware of any immediate damage.

Vanuatu, with a population of about 280,000 spread over 65 inhabited islands, is regarded as one of the world's most disaster-prone countries.

It sits on the so-called "Pacific Ring of Fire," making it vulnerable to strong earthquakes and volcanic eruptions, while powerful cyclones also regularly lash the islands.

A 7.0-magnitude quake struck in 2017, but no damage was reported.

More about Vanuatu, Earthquake
More news from
Latest News
Top News
US auto tariff decision delayed by NAFTA talks: Ross
North America’s biggest energy-storage system coming to Ontario
Review: Madonna delivers bizarre VMA tribute speech for Aretha Franklin Special
Review: David Cook pays tribute to Alanis Morissette at Highline Ballroom Special
Female activist in Saudi Arabia faces death penalty
Research reveals link between global warming and lobster disease
Review: Imagine Dragons wins 2018 MTV VMA for 'Best Rock Video' Special
Individual genetic profiles reveal disease predictions
After two years, NASA's OSIRIS-REx closes in on asteroid Bennu
Canada’s small nuclear reactors ready for demo