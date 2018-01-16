Email
article image5 journalists jailed in Turkey for 'terrorist propaganda'

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Five journalists were handed jail terms by a court in Istanbul on Tuesday after a trial in which they were accused of taking part in "terrorist propaganda", Turkish media reported.

Four of those condemned received 18-month sentences for participating in a solidarity campaign with the now-defunct pro-Kurd daily Ozgur Gundem, according to the private Dogan news agency.

The paper's editor-in-chief, Huseyin Akyol, was given three years and nine months behind bars, Dogan said, adding that the court noted a "lack of remorse" during his trial.

The five media workers, who weren't in court on Tuesday, stood accused of participating in "terrorist propaganda" on behalf of the banned Kurdish Worker's Party (PKK).

According to the P24 press freedom website, there are 151 journalists in Turkish prisons, most of whom were detained under the state of emergency imposed after 2016's attempted coup.

The five journalists sentenced on Tuesday are currently at liberty pending confirmation of the verdict on appeal, the media watchdog Reporters Without Borders said.

More about Turkey, Media, Trial, Journalists
