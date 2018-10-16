Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article image450 jihadists killed in Egypt Sinai offensive: army

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

The Egyptian army said Tuesday that 450 jihadists are estimated to have been killed in its eight-month offensive against the Islamic State group in the Sinai Peninsula.

The military launched a large-scale operation dubbed "Sinai 2018" in February to rid Sinai of IS jihadists after an attack on a mosque in the north of the peninsula that killed more than 300 people.

Since the start of the campaign, 450 jihadists were presumed to have been killed "in the north and the centre of Sinai by (soldiers) and police," army spokesman Tamer al-Rifai told AFP.

According to army figures, around 30 soldiers have been killed during the operation.

Jihadists began an insurgency in Egypt after the 2013 ouster of Islamist president Mohamed Morsi, who was forced out by the military in the face of mass protests against his rule and that of his Muslim Brotherhood.

The army on Tuesday rejected criticism from rights groups over the impact on civilians of its campaign in Sinai.

It says that people in the peninsula support its operation and receive humanitarian aid.

"All air strikes are carried out by the army outside residential areas," Rifai said on Tuesday.

Journalists are barred from going to areas targeted in the Sinai 2018 campaign, although the army organised a rare visit to the North Sinai capital El-Arish in July.

A countrywide state of emergency was imposed in April last year, following two suicide bombings at churches which were claimed by IS.

On Tuesday, President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi extended the measure by a further three months.

More about Egypt, Unrest, Sinai, Army
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Review: Goo Goo Dolls bring 'Dizzy Up The Girl' tour to Beacon Theatre Special
Climate driven crash in insect populations decimating food web
If you’re at IoT World Congress you’ll want to read this
Op-Ed: Bitcoin may not be a safe haven but seems to be in recovery mode
Terror-hit French town suffers second trauma in floods
Istanbul thrives as Arab media hub despite Khashoggi anxiety
Brexit clouds on horizon for Holyhead's lifeline port
As Canada awaits, Uruguay's legal cannabis project provides benchmark
Bulgaria urged to save communist-era architectural 'masterpiece'
Harry and pregnant Meghan get baby gifts, meet koalas Down Under