article image$30 bn pledged for Iraq reconstruction: Kuwait FM

Listen
By AFP     3 hours ago in World

Iraq received pledges Wednesday totalling $30 billion at an international conference for reconstruction of the war-torn country, the host Kuwait announced.

"The commitment of the international community at the conference was clear," said Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah al-Khaled Al-Sabah, adding that 76 countries, numerous international funds and global organisations had made pledges.

Baghdad says it needs nearly $90 billion to rebuild after a three-year war with the Islamic State group that devastated homes, schools, hospitals and economic infrastructure.

"We were hoping for more," Iraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari told AFP.

"We are not disappointed, but the amount was less than expected," he added.

