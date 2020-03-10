Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article image27 die in Iran from alcohol poisoning trying to prevent COVID-19

Listen | Print
By Karen Graham     53 mins ago in World
Ahwaz - At least 27 people have died from alcohol poisoning in the Khuzestan and Alborz provinces of Iran trying to prevent infection an of the coronavirus, Iranian news agencies reported on Monday.
With the outbreak of COVID-19 in Iran, rumors and unscientific treatments on how to fight the virus have spread on social media. Among them was a rumor that drinking alcohol could protect you from getting the virus.
“Some of the citizens of Ahwaz had heard that drinking alcohol could help them fight the coronavirus, so they used it as a preventive measure,” said Ali Ehsanpour, spokesman of Ahwaz University of Medical Sciences, according to the Mehr News Agency, according to ABC News.
In all, there were 218 people admitted to the hospital. Of those who survived, one patient is now blind while several others are in critical condition. The drinking of alcohol is permitted in Iran only for some non-Muslim religious minorities. However, industrial alcohols, like ethanol and methanol intended for use in sanitation can be bought.
Mohammad Aghayari, the deputy prosecutor of Alborz, told the IRNA news agency that the dead had been “misled by content online, thinking they were fighting coronavirus and curing it.”
Iran has been the hardest hit of the countries in the Middle East. The coronavirus has infected 7, 161 people and caused the death of 237 people, while 2,394 have recovered, as of Monday, a health ministry spokesman said.
Bloomberg is reporting that Iran faces some daunting problems in controlling the spread of the coronavirus. There is a shortage of sanitizers and preventive gear, particularly for medical workers across the country. If we add domestic mismanagement and U.S. sanctions into the mix, it looks like the country's health care system is paralyzed.
More about Iran, coronavirus, Alcohol poisoning, Ethanol, Methanol
 
Latest News
Top News
Virus-hit cruise ship passengers face wait in California port
Study: Cannabis users make for the most dangerous drivers
World needs to be ready for irreversible reshaping of ecosystems
EU to stop 'ghost flights' in coronavirus fightback
Biden seeks decisive blow to Sanders as virus rattles vote
Detroit turns water back on during COVID-19 outbreak
Lady Gaga enjoys major commercial success with 'Stupid Love'
Paraguayan judge orders Ronaldinho to remain in prison
Taliban fought IS with 'limited' US military support, US general reveals
UN chief says drop in emissions from virus will not solve climate crisis