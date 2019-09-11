Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article image2,500 unaccounted for in hurricane-hit Bahamas: official

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Some 2,500 people are unaccounted for in the Bahamas following Hurricane Dorian, the Bahamian National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said Wednesday.

NEMA spokesman Carl Smith told reporters that some of the missing people may eventually be located.

"At this point, there are approximately 2,500 individuals registered on the Bahamian government register (of missing people)," Smith said.

"This list has not yet been checked against government records of who is staying in shelters or who has been evacuated," he said.

At least 50 people died in the hurricane, which slammed into the northern Bahamas as a Category 5 storm, and officials have said they expect the number to rise significantly.

The NEMA spokesman said more than 5,500 people have been evacuated so far from the northern Bahamas islands of Grand Bahama and Abaco, which were devastated by the storm.

He said that over the past day or so there had been a "significant reduction," however, in the numbers of people seeking to leave.

Smith also said that permission was being given to resume commercial flights to Abaco on a "limited basis" but priority would be given to relief and evacuation flights.

More about Bahamas, Weather, Hurricane
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Water discovered for first time in atmosphere of habitable exoplanet
Trudeau, hurt by scandal, faces tough challenge in Canadian vote
Trump vows to hit Taliban 'harder' than ever as US marks 9/11
Trudeau opens bruising Canada election campaign
Russia terminates robot Fedor after space odyssey
Graphene is the key to next-generation space telescopes
New York remembers 9/11 attacks, 18 years on
US 'warmongering' a failure, Iran says, as Bolton ousted
General Motors recalls over 3.5M pickups and SUVs for brake issue
Beijing summons German ambassador over HK activist Wong's visit