Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article image17 to stand trial over 'yellow vest' rampage at Arc de Triomphe

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

Seventeen people will face trial over looting and vandalism at the Arc de Triomphe monument in Paris during a "yellow vest" protest that degenerated into running street battles, legal sources said Friday.

Tens of thousands of people massed along the Champs-Elysees avenue on December 1, 2018, for a third major rally against President Emmanuel Macron, accusing him of neglecting millions of struggling families across France.

While many protesters marched peacefully, others torched cars and smashed shop windows while hurling rocks at security forces who responded with tear gas and rubber bullets, in scenes evoking a combat zone that made headlines worldwide.

The Arc de Triomphe, which honours France's war dead, was covered in graffiti while the eternal flame over the tomb of an unknown World War I soldier was snuffed out.

Demonstrators later managed to smash their way inside the arch, ransacking the gift shop and damaging scores of artworks, requiring restoration work that totalled 1.2 million euros ($1.4 million).

The arch had to be closed entirely for over a week, while a full restoration was not completed until mid-2019.

Officials said 412 people were arrested during the December 1 protest, with 378 detained for questioning.

In their decision issued last month and seen by AFP, investigating judges admit that after over a year of inquiries, "it has not been possible to identify the instigators or even the main offenders" of the Arc de Triomphe rampage.

But the 17 charged will face charges including "aggravated destruction," theft and unauthorised entry into a historical site.

The judges noted that four of the suspects were accused of trying to make off with postcards, books, miniature Eiffel Tower souvenirs or even a reproduction flintlock pistol from France's late-19th Century Second Empire period.

The yellow vest protests persisted for several months into 2019 and forced Macron's government to make major concessions on tax policy and spending to quell anger over his policies and governing style.

More about enqute, procs, Agression, Manifestation, Police
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Streamlining COVID-19 testing for major league sports
Palau invites US military to build bases as China seeks regional clout
Dead or alive? Charlie Hebdo jihadist widow eludes capture
CBD for Senior Golfers — No Mulligans Needed
Greece, Turkey spar again after NATO mediation move
Messi release clause not valid, Jorge Messi tells La Liga
Assist Wireless caught out in major data breach Special
Op-Ed: Owners of oil tankers seized by the US file lawsuits
US vote-by-mail begins as White House campaign gets ugly
Bering Sea ice extent is at lowest in over 5,000 years