Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article image17 dead in Thailand bus-train collision

Listen | Print
By AFP     21 mins ago in World

At least 17 passengers were killed and more than dozen injured on Sunday when a bus collided with a train in Thailand, officials said.

The collision happened around 50 kilometres (31 miles) east of the capital Bangkok as the bus passengers were on their way to a temple in Chachoengsao province for a ceremony to mark the end of Buddhist Lent, said a district police chief.

"The death toll we have so far is 17," he said, adding that the accident occurred around 8 am (0100 GMT).

Provincial governor Maitree Tritilanond told reporters that so far about 29 people were injured.

Early images by rescue workers showed gnarled metal and debris, with bodies lying by the train tracks and people's belongings scattered.

The bus was overturned on its side, the top of it ripped off, and rescue workers said a crane was needed to lift it.

The number of casualties and injured is expected to rise.

Such deadly accidents are common in Thailand, which regularly tops lists of the world's most lethal roads, with speeding, drunk driving and weak law enforcement all contributing factors.

According to a 2018 report by the World Health Organization, Thailand has the second-highest traffic fatality rate in the world.

Though a majority of the victims are motorcyclists, bus crashes involving groups of tourists and migrant labourers often grab headlines.

In March 2018, at least 18 people were killed and dozens wounded when a bus carrying people returning from holiday in northeastern Thailand swerved off the road and smashed into a tree.

More about Thailand, Accident
More news from
Latest News
Top News
White House kills CDC mask mandate — and the cases keep rising
Review: Spectrum hosts 'Salem Proud' online 'Days of Our Lives' event Special
Review: Stevie Nicks melts hearts with powerhouse 'Show Them The Way' Special
Wildfires in Middle East force evacuations, detonate landmines
Review: Kenny and Amanda Smith delight on 'With You' bluegrass album Special
Meredith Thomas talks acting, digital age, and life in quarantine Special
Under-fire Azerbaijanis greet ceasefire with calls for war
Airborne transmission of COVID-19 not part of Canada's guidelines
Karabakh capital mobilises discreetly to support soldiers
Op-Ed: Is COVID really out of control globally? Probably.