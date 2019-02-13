Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article image13 killed in bus accident in North Macedonia: minister

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

At least 13 people were killed and more than 30 others injured when a passenger bus overturned on a highway in North Macedonia on Wednesday, health minister said.

Speaking to AFP, Minister Venko Filipce added that "the number of dead may increase because there are people in surgery and in critical condition" following the accident which happened around 20 kilometres (12 miles) from the capital Skopje. Around 50 people were on the bus.

"Thirteen people were killed," Filipce told reporters. "There are more than 30 injured."

Ilir Asani, head of the emergency centre at Skopje's main hospital, told local media that at least "five people were severely injured, including a pregnant woman".

"There are no words that can console" friends and relatives of the bus accident victims s...
"There are no words that can console" friends and relatives of the bus accident victims, said North Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev
STR, AFP

A public prosecutor said it had launched a probe into the accident that occurred "when a bus of the company 'Durmo Tours'... crossed the barrier on the opposite side of the highway, then veered off the road and overturned near the village of Laskarci".

Festim Rusani, 42, was on his way home to Tetovo when he saw the overturned bus.

"I called ambulance and police immediately. With neighbours I helped three people to get out of the bus. But for the rest it was very difficult at first, they were all stuck under the bus," he told AFP.

"There was this girl, young woman, alive while we were trying to help her, she was stuck... She lost her legs but she was still breathing. She died there. It was so traumatic," he added.

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said "there are no words that can console for the severe traffic accident that was fatal for many of our fellow citizens."

"We compassionate with loved ones for their losses. We mobilise all the strengths and capacities to help everyone whose lives are in life-threatening condition or with injuries to provide them as soon as with the necessary help and return to their loved ones," Zaev wrote on his Facebook page.

Since Tuesday the former Macedonia has been known by its new name the Republic of North Macedonia following a historic agreement with neighbouring Greece

More about nmacedonia, Accident, Bus
More news from
Latest News
Top News
With armoured vehicles and snipers, US seeks to deter Russia
Meghan Markle hounded like Diana? Hardly, British papers say
Former US Air Force agent charged with defecting to Iran
Spain prosecutor accuses Catalan separatists of using 'human shields'
Chatting with Joe Martin Jr. of the FDNY rock group AfterBurn Special
Polar vortex 2019 — How did the electrical grid hold up?
Trump blasts Venezuela over blocked US aid shipments
Tina DeCara releases 'Solo' for single people on Valentine's Day Special
Senate passes sweeping conservation package in bipartisan vote
NASA to make final attempt to contact Mars Opportunity Rover