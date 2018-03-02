Email
article image'120 Beats per Minute' wins best film at 'French Oscars'

By AFP     4 hours ago in Entertainment

"120 Beats per Minute" (120 battements par minute) won best film on Friday night at the "French Oscars" -- the Cesars -- where many attendees wore white ribbons in protest of violence against women.

The Robin Campillo film, which tells the story of French AIDS activists in the 1990s, received 13 nominations and took home six gongs, including best film.

The best director award went to Albert Dupontel for "Au Revior la-haute", an adaptation of a Pierre Lemaitre novel about the friendship between two World War I soldiers.

Jeanne Balibar took home best actress for her performance in "Barbara" while Swann Arlaud was awarded best actor for his role in "Petit Paysan".

