Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article image12 dead, 180 injured in S. Africa train crash

Listen | Print
By AFP     3 hours ago in World

At least 12 people were killed and 180 injured in South Africa on Thursday when a passenger train collided with a truck and burst into flames, an official said, as rescuers searched for survivors.

Images showed a fire engulfing several passenger carriages that were derailed at the scene near Kroonstad, 200 kilometres (125 miles) southwest of Johannesburg.

"The death toll has increased to 12," provincial government health spokesman Mondli Mvambi told AFP, adding that at least 180 people had been injured, two of them critically.

"It is feared that they could find more bodies as the search, recovery and rescue work is ongoing," Mvambi said.

Medics gave earlier gave a toll of four people killed.

Black smoke poured from carriages lying on their side close to a road.

Speaking on the phone from the scene of the accident, rail company official Leboho Mokhalipha told AFP that teams were digging through the wreckage in search of any passengers trapped inside.

"There are still some people inside the coaches -- the ones that were on fire," said Mokhalipha.

Some victims were treated at the scene while others were taken to hospital, local media reported, as uninjured passengers walked away from the wreckage, many carrying their luggage.

The New Year is a busy period for transport in South Africa, with railways and roads carrying passengers returning to work after the holidays.

More about Safrica, Accident, Transport
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Opera 50 launches with built-in Bitcoin mining blocker
Qatari-owned jewels stolen in audacious Venice heist
Turkey slams 'scandalous' US sanctions-busting conviction
Fires and avalanche alerts as Storm Eleanor batters Europe
Review: Phillip Phillips stuns on new love song 'Dance With Me' Special
Outrage in Turkey over 'child marriage green light'
Turkey hits back over Macron comments on jailed reporters
U.S. to rescind policy that has let legalized marijuana flourish
China to build $2 billion AI research centre in Beijing
From wearable sensors to AI: The future business technology Special