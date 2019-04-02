Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article image11 go on trial for Saint Petersburg metro bombing

Listen | Print
By AFP     5 hours ago in Crime

Eleven people accused of helping organise a 2017 attack on the Saint Petersburg metro that left 15 dead went on trial Tuesday in a military court in the northwestern Russian city.

A bomb went off on a train in the metro injuring almost 70 more people.

Alleged perpetrator Akbarjon Djalilov, a 22-year-old from the Central Asian country of Kyrgyzstan, also died in the blast two years ago this month.

Ten of the defendants are alleged to have acted as the bomber's accomplices, including by providing him with explosives and false documents.

One more man, Abror Azimov, is accused of being "one of the organisers" of the attack.

Investigators say that Azimov and his brother Akram, also on trial, were in contact with a Turkey-based terrorist group that financed the bombing.

Sitting in the court's glass cage for defendants, the group was able to exchange a few words with the media before the start of the trial.

"I am innocent," said Shokhista Karimova, a 47-year-old fruit seller from Uzbekistan who is the only woman suspect. She was detained several weeks after the attack.

Shokhista Karimova an Uzbek fruit seller told reporters she was innocent as the trial opened for...
Shokhista Karimova, an Uzbek fruit seller, told reporters she was innocent, as the trial opened for the Saint Petersburg's metro bombing that left 15 dead
OLGA MALTSEVA, AFP

She maintains that the grenade and explosives found in her home were planted there by the Russian FSB security service.

All the suspects were arrested in different Russian cities and placed in detention in Moscow before being transferred to Saint Petersburg for the trial.

The bombing was claimed by a little-known group, the Imam Shamil Battalion, which experts say is linked to al-Qaeda.

More about Russia, Crime, Attack, Court
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Gandhi promises Indians cash, jobs and cleaner air
Bitcoin remains above $4,100 but market dominance weakens
Pope warns against hate-fomenting 'fake news'
Running in the Indian election? Get an armoured car
EU hits Britain over illegal tax break to multinationals
Russia now has a drone with a shotgun to shoot down drones
Chatting with Kristos Andrews from 'The Bay' on Amazon Prime Special
Shell pulls out of US refining lobby over climate disagreement
Britain, France, Germany seek full UN report of Iran missile activity
Landmines take growing toll in Afghanistan conflict