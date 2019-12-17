Ten members of the same family were killed Tuesday when their car detonated a roadside bomb as they were travelling to a funeral in eastern Afghanistan, officials said.

The victims had been driving in Khost province in a large station wagon-type vehicle when the blast occurred, according to local and national officials.

"The casualties include five men, two women and three children all from one family," Talib Mangal, a spokesman for Khost's governor, told AFP.

"They were travelling to Logar province to attend a funeral."

Provincial police spokesman Adil Haidar confirmed the toll and incident details, while interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi added it was a Taliban bomb placed by the side of the road.

The Taliban did not immediately comment.

Deadly violence continues to grip Afghanistan even as the US and the Taliban negotiate on-off talks aimed at reducing America's military footprint in the country in return for the insurgents ensuring an improved security situation.

Khost is southeast of Kabul and borders Pakistan.