Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article image10 dead, 30 hurt in Peru bus crash

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

A Peruvian passenger bus plunged into a river bed on Friday, killing at least 10 people and injuring 30, rescue services said.

The bus was transporting about 50 passengers from Lima to Tarapoto, a 20-hour drive north, when it careened into the Huallaga, in a forested region less than halfway into the journey, according to local media.

"Until this moment 10 deaths are reported," the National Emergency Operations Center said on Twitter.

Nearly 2,700 people died in traffic accidents in Peru in 2016, according to official figures.

In February last year, a double-decker bus veered off a mountain road and plunged into a ravine in the country's south, killing at least 44 people.

One month earlier, a bus crashed into a ravine in Peru's central coastal area, leaving 52 dead.

More about Peru, Accident, Bus
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Brazil dam collapses: 200 missing, deaths feared
Miners close in on Spanish toddler trapped in a well
Germany on brink of making decision on how to phase out coal
Brenda Lee's Christmas classic enters 2019 Grammy Hall of Fame
Miners close in on trapped Spanish toddler as hopes fade
'Dictatorship' row in Nigeria after top judge suspended
Ex-Trump advisor Stone indicted in Mueller probe
Jordyn Jones and Borgeous talk about 'Leave,' music, future plans Special
Review: ‘Serenity’ is working towards the unexpected (and unnecessary?) Special
'I want you to panic': Swedish teen raises climate alarm at Davos