Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article image10 babies killed in India hospital fire

Listen | Print
By AFP     4 hours ago in World

Ten babies were killed in a maternity unit in the Indian state of Maharashtra early Saturday when fire tore through a major hospital, a doctor said.

Staff rescued seven of the newborn infants at the Bhandara district hospital but were beaten back before they could get to the 10 others, Pramod Khandate, a senior doctor, told AFP.

All of those who died were aged between a few days and three months, according to reports.

"The cause of the fire is not known yet but our staff extinguished the fire as soon as they could. The smoke led to the babies suffocating," Khandate said.

Nurses on duty noticed a fire coming from the hospital's neonatal unit and raised the alarm.

The fire brigade stopped the blaze from spreading to other parts of the hospital and other patients were moved to safety.

"Heart-wrenching tragedy in Bhandara, Maharashtra, where we have lost precious young lives," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Twitter. Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi called the deaths "extremely tragic".

Authorities ordered an immediate inquiry into the latest disaster to raise doubts about safety in Indian hospitals. More than 90 people died in an inferno in a Kolkata hospital in 2011.

A fire at a hospital in Ahmedabad in August killed eight coronavirus patients. Another five Covid-19 patients died in a blaze in a clinic in Rajkot in November.

The Supreme Court called for a report on safety in coronavirus hospitals because of the incidents.

More about India, Fire, Hospital, Health
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Review: Carolyn Hennesy is sensational in new episodes of 'Studio City' Special
UK hospitals overwhelmed as COVID cases and deaths spike
Most Covid-19 patients have at least one symptom 6 months on: study
Biden calls those storming US Capitol 'domestic terrorists'
China enacts rules to counter 'unjustified' foreign laws
Two high-profile participants in DC riots have been arrested
'Post-9/11 era is over': Mob attack to haunt Biden on world stage
Twitter boots Trump to stop violence-sparking tweets
Devotees flock to Philippine church for miracle from Catholic icon
US logs record virus caseload as millions in Asia enter new lockdowns