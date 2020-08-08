By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Politics A petition from environmentalists to reprimand Beijing for illegally trading in an endangered species could ultimately bar U.S. imports of any wildlife from China amid heightened concerns about the role animals play in pandemics. These creatures are solitary animals, only meeting up to mate, producing a litter of one to three offspring. They live in burrows or the hollows of trees and are nocturnal. They dine on ants and termites, capturing them using their long tongues. Sadly, pangolins are the most heavily trafficked mammals in the world. These scaly mammals are consumed in China as a luxury meat, and pangolin scales are used in traditional Chinese medicine and in Vietnam. About 100,000 are estimated to be trafficked every year to China and Vietnam, amounting to Pangolins are the most trafficked mammals in the world with their docile temperament making them easy prey for hunters CELIA LEBUR, AFP/File Pangolins, as well as bats and other animals, are being studied as a possible intermediate host for the coronavirus. This makes them a prime target for Republicans looking to punish China for the spread of COVID-19, according to Responding to a global outcry over live wildlife markets like the one is Wuhan, China believed to be the source of COVID-19, Legal petition filed for China violating wildlife treaty On August 6, 2020, The Myanmar is a hub for the illegal trafficking of wildlife such as pangolins -- a trade driven by demand from China Isaac Kasamani, AFP/File If certification under the Pelly Amendment is granted, the U.S. government can sanction China, including banning all wildlife imports from the country. Basically, The petition also points out that "despite recent actions by the Chinese government, legal exemptions and poor enforcement allow continued pangolin trade." “Pangolins are the most trafficked mammal in the world, and China is the primary source of demand for pangolin scales,” said Nick Fromherz, senior attorney at the International Animal and Environmental Law Clinic of Lewis & Clark Law School. “While China has taken token steps to address the pangolin crisis since the COVID-19 outbreak, these steps are insufficient. Both the United States and China need to show leadership on this issue and do more to protect pangolins and end illegal trade.” Pangolins, sometimes called scaly-anteaters, are mammals of the order Pholidota, from the ancient Greek meaning "horny scale." 