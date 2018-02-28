Winnie the Pooh memes censored in China

Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageWinnie the Pooh memes censored in China

Listen | Print
By Ken Hanly     6 hours ago in Internet
Beijing - Negative social media reactions towards the government's plan to change the Chinese constitution so as to abolish term limits for the presidency has resulted in censorship of social media to remove critical and sarcastic remarks.
The change in the constitution is to be voted on in March. If it goes through, President Xi Jinping would extend his rule beyond his slated 2023 term limit, and preside over China indefinitely.
Winnie the Pooh the bad bear
A number of Chinese critics of the change took to social media platforms such as WeChat and Weibo using Winnie the Pooh memes as a critical vehicle. Winnie the Pooh has long been associated with President Xi Jinping whom he is thought to resemble. Like Pooh, Ping has a rotund face and nose.
This is not the first time Winnie has been subject to censorship as an earlier report in Digital Journal shows.
One post shows Winnie with a crown on a throne enjoying his honey pot. It took several hours after the Central Committee announcement for the posts to be taken down showing that perhaps that authorities were not expecting a flood of unfavorable comments. Usually such negative comments disappear much more quickly.
Some negative comments
On Weibo one user wrote: “Our emperor has received the Mandate of Heaven, so we have to kneel and accept.”
FreeWeibo another website had a comment that said: “Amendments to the constitution are usually supposed to promote people’s freedom and limit public power. An amendment that proposes to do the exact opposite is so unheard of, I didn’t expect to encounter it at all. What a great era we live in.”
One comment even pointed out that China appeared to be following the lead of North Korea in making the leader's position permanent. The Kim family has ruled there well over half a century.
An assortment of phrases banned
An assortment of phrases were banned including "constitution amendment", "re-elected", "proclaim oneself as emperor" and "two term limit".
If you try to compose a message using "Winnie the Pooh" on WeChat you get an error message.
Critics adopt means of avoiding censorship
Generally in China people are not allowed to make fun of leaders on social media and there is constant censorship by authorities. However, critics develop hidden messages, and use slang to get around the censorship. They also use VPN's to get around the official firewall.
More about Winnie the Pooh, Chinese censorship, chinese social media
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Winnie the Pooh memes censored in China
Scientists alarmed by unprecedented warming in Arctic
Astronomers detect signal of Universe's first stars
Microsoft 'doubles down' on Windows 10 for IoT devices
Interview: Blockchain is overhauling humanitarian aid Special
World's biggest plane marks another milestone
Microsoft launches new AI-powered healthcare services
Google's AI-powered Clips camera is now available
TV anchor sparks outrage over 'kill Istanbul traitors' remark
Dick's Sporting Goods jumps into the fray and 'takes a stand'