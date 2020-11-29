Special By By Tim Sandle 4 hours ago in Politics As the U.K. takes a step back from the world stage as Brexit bites, Boris Johnson has unveiled ambitious plans for a national cyber force and a 'space command' to ensure the nation remains an important player on the global stage. The NCF Following Boris Johnson's announcement on increased U.K. spending on defence, and the establishment of a national cyber force to protect the UK against cyber attacks, Russell Haworth, CEO Nominet tells Digital Journal what this means for the British economy. Haworth says: "The establishment of a national cyber force and increased funding towards the UK's cyber defensive capabilities will help to upgrade the UK's defence for the realities of 21st century warfare. National cyber defence has become a priority over the last few years, as we have seen increasing instances of cyber disruption tactics being used in warfare and hostile actions taken between nation states." While such an idea makes sense, is this spending money for the right reasons? Haworth thinks so and sees this as a reflection of the way modern warfare and disputes between national states are tackled. Haworth explains::"The cyber realm is undoubtedly the most important emerging domain of warfare - alongside the traditional ones of land, sea and air, is space - and the rules of engagement between countries are ill defined and are being exploited. This investment is therefore vital to ensure that the U.K. is prepared to face the threats and attacks that are emerging on the world stage." Haworth concludes by stating: "A new, dedicated National Cyber Force to defend against hostile action in cyber space will increase our cyber resilience as a country and complement the existing efforts of the NCSC and GCHQ to protect UK citizens online." The British government has unveiled its new National Cyber Force (NCF). This is described as a new unit of offensive hackers who can target hostile states such as China and Russia or terror groups by interfering with their online communications.The NCF will be controlled by the spy agency GCHQ and the Ministry of Defence. Announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the project is intended to generate up to 10,000 jobs. It is also likely that the initiative is intended to help boost the UK’s image on the international stage, following its departure from the European Union.Following Boris Johnson's announcement on increased U.K. spending on defence, and the establishment of a national cyber force to protect the UK against cyber attacks, Russell Haworth, CEO Nominet tells Digital Journal what this means for the British economy.Haworth says: "The establishment of a national cyber force and increased funding towards the UK's cyber defensive capabilities will help to upgrade the UK's defence for the realities of 21st century warfare. National cyber defence has become a priority over the last few years, as we have seen increasing instances of cyber disruption tactics being used in warfare and hostile actions taken between nation states."While such an idea makes sense, is this spending money for the right reasons? Haworth thinks so and sees this as a reflection of the way modern warfare and disputes between national states are tackled.Haworth explains::"The cyber realm is undoubtedly the most important emerging domain of warfare - alongside the traditional ones of land, sea and air, is space - and the rules of engagement between countries are ill defined and are being exploited. This investment is therefore vital to ensure that the U.K. is prepared to face the threats and attacks that are emerging on the world stage."Haworth concludes by stating: "A new, dedicated National Cyber Force to defend against hostile action in cyber space will increase our cyber resilience as a country and complement the existing efforts of the NCSC and GCHQ to protect UK citizens online." More about space command, Cyber force, Boris Johnson More news from space command Cyber force Boris Johnson