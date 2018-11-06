By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Politics New Delhi - Pollution levels in New Delhi surged into the "severe" and "hazardous" range this week, yet the Indian government showed little interest that New Delhi is facing a "pollution emergency" and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has kept silent on the issue. PM2.5 (particles in the air with a diameter smaller than 2.5 micrometers) and PM10 concentrations touched 365 and 503 respectively, ranging into the 'severe-plus emergency' category, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. PM2.5 levels above 300 and PM10 levels above 430 are considered the severe-plus emergency category. "Toddlers stand at school bus stops in crisply ironed uniforms, while security guards, street sweepers, and rickshaw drivers spend many hours outside breathing in the filthy air - all without any attempt at protection." Reuters also found that most middle-class residents in the city did not have air purifiers in their homes. This is despite countless air quality warnings published in the local media, as well as warnings from doctors about the dangers of breathing the toxic air. Burning of rice residues after harvest, to quickly prepare the land for wheat planting, around Sangrur, SE Punjab, India. CIAT (CC BY-SA 2.0) Does anyone care about the air? To be fair, The board has also responded to complaints about vehicle emission, traffic congestion, industrial emissions, open or garbage burning, leaf burning, road dust, unpaved roads, fires in landfill sites, and air pollution from generators among others. The Indian capital New Delhi is one of many world cities struggling to deal with air pollution DOMINIQUE FAGET, AFP/File The really depressing part of all this is that India, with 1.3 billion people, has 14 out of the 15 most polluted cities in the world, according to the A government in limbo In October and November last year, the Delhi city government declared it a public health emergency and its Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal described the Indian capital as a “gas chamber." Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office asked them to ensure that it did not happen again. It could be that with elections expected to occur in May next year, neither the Pollution levels generally rise during the winter in Delhi and across northern India and neighbouring Pakistan, fuelled by crop burning in the region DOMINIQUE FAGET, AFP The Congress today said New Delhi is facing a "pollution emergency" and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has kept silent on the issue. Congressional spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi also targeted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the issue, saying there is a mutual blame game in which the people of New Delhi are the pawns. “The tragedy is that there is no political will at all either on the part of the federal government or the state government of Delhi and, as a result, we can see both blaming each other for the crisis that we are in,” said Yogendra Yadav, a political polling expert. “Whatever little government action you get to see is because of the pressure that environmental activists and the Supreme Court get to exert.” According to India Today, a shift in wind direction and the continued burning of crop stubble in neighboring states has contributed to the severity of the smog this week.PM2.5 (particles in the air with a diameter smaller than 2.5 micrometers) and PM10 concentrations touched 365 and 503 respectively, ranging into the 'severe-plus emergency' category, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. Congressional spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi also targeted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the issue, saying there is a mutual blame game in which the people of New Delhi are the pawns."The tragedy is that there is no political will at all either on the part of the federal government or the state government of Delhi and, as a result, we can see both blaming each other for the crisis that we are in," said Yogendra Yadav, a political polling expert. "Whatever little government action you get to see is because of the pressure that environmental activists and the Supreme Court get to exert."