Who is Antony Blinken, Biden's choice for Secretary of State?

By By Karen Graham 33 mins ago in Politics President-elect Joe Biden is expected to pick Antony Blinken, one of his closest policy aides and confidants, to be secretary of state, according to people familiar with the matter. According to In 2017, Blinken co-founded Liu Yandong, Vice Premier, People's Republic of China(L) and US Deputy Secretary of State Anthony Blinken attend the Plenary Session of the US-China Consultation at the US State Department in Washington, DC, June 24, 2015 Chris Kleponis, AFP Blinken is seen as a centrist In Democratic foreign-policy circles, Blinken is seen as a centrist - and this kills any hope by left-wing Democrats that Biden would nominate a more progressive candidate. But being a centrist in most politician's eyes could turn out to be a very good position. In politics, a centrist could be considered a"peacemaker." Centrists favor the "middle ground" regarding government control of the economy and personal behavior. And depending on the issue, they sometimes favor government intervention and sometimes support individual freedom of choice. As English author, There are a number of things Biden needed to consider in his choice of Blinken. For one, what if the Georgia runoff for two Senate seats goes to Republicans? If this does come to pass, then the Senate would have a GOP majority, and Biden wouldn't get anyone confirmed. Deputy Secretary of State Antony "Tony" Blinken, with U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria James Entwistle, meets with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja, Nigeria, on July 8, 2015. U.S. Department of State However, Senate Republicans have already indicated they would confirm centrist nominees, but not further-left progressive nominees if they retained control in the Senate. Obama’s former National Security Advisor Susan Rice would have faced significant GOP opposition, as she has long been a target of Republicans. Senator Chris Coons, another possible candidate for the position lacks experience in managing day-to-day foreign policy issues that Blinken would bring to the job. On top of that, Blinken will bring normalcy to a State Department that has been treated with disdain and mistrust by President Trump. “Blinken’s appointment will be a salve to a wounded State Department and will reassure U.S. allies, who know him well,” said one former diplomat. “His relationship with the president matters a lot,” said one diplomatic source, noting it “could be a positive sign of the relative role of State vs. the NSC.” The department has seen a large number of departures from its senior and rising mid-level ranks, with many diplomats opting to retire or leave the Foreign Service rather than put up with the administration's attempts to wreak havoc on the agency. On top of that, Blinken will bring normalcy to a State Department that has been treated with disdain and mistrust by President Trump."Blinken's appointment will be a salve to a wounded State Department and will reassure U.S. allies, who know him well," said one former diplomat. "His relationship with the president matters a lot," said one diplomatic source, noting it "could be a positive sign of the relative role of State vs. the NSC."The department has seen a large number of departures from its senior and rising mid-level ranks, with many diplomats opting to retire or leave the Foreign Service rather than put up with the administration's attempts to wreak havoc on the agency.