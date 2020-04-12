By By Karen Graham 42 mins ago in Politics The U.S. Postal Service's decades-long financial troubles have worsened dramatically as the volume of the kind of mail that pays the agency's bills ― first-class and marketing mail ― withers during the coronavirus pandemic. “We are at a critical juncture in the life of the Postal Service,” Megan Brennan, the postmaster general, said in a statement. “At a time when America needs the Postal Service more than ever, the reason we are so needed is having a devastating effect on our business.” The USPS was set to get a $13 billion grant that wouldn't have to be repaid, as part of the $2.2 trillion economic stimulus package. However, when President Donald Trump found out that relief for the post office was part of the package, he refused to sign it. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told lawmakers that money for the Postal Service could bring the entire bill down, the Instead, Senators Gary Peters and Ron Johnson added a last-minute $10 billion Treasury Department loan to the Cares Act to keep the agency on firmer ground through the spring of 2020, according to a Democratic committee aide. While Munchkin objected to the loan, it was included in the version that became law. Amazon said it is implementing new safety measures including temperature checks for empoyees at warehouses as part of its efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic Johannes EISELE, AFP/File The $10 billion loan still needs the approval of the Treasury Department. Without it, the post office would be out of luck by September 30, putting the agency in a vulnerable position. The Cares Act provided $350 billion to the Small Business Administration loan program, $29 billion to passenger airlines and air cargo carriers, and economic incentives for the cruise ship industry, construction, energy, and life sciences industries, among others. Most people will remember that the Washington Post is owned by Jeff Bezos, who also owns Amazon, and the company does deliver quite a few packages using the postal service, but, then again, so do other online retailers. The Sun-Times says Trump thinks that if he hurts the postal service, he will also hurt Bezos. Representative Gerald Connolly told the Washington Post, "I'm so frustrated at how difficult it has been for a long time to galvanize attention and action around an essential service. And maybe the pandemic forces us all to refocus on this service and how essential it is and how we need to fix it while we can before it gets into critical condition." The Sun-Times says Trump thinks that if he hurts the postal service, he will also hurt Bezos.Representative Gerald Connolly told the Washington Post, "I'm so frustrated at how difficult it has been for a long time to galvanize attention and action around an essential service. And maybe the pandemic forces us all to refocus on this service and how essential it is and how we need to fix it while we can before it gets into critical condition."