By By Karen Graham 44 mins ago in Politics President Donald Trump said Friday that his administration will soon release a plan that will allow states to import cheaper prescription drugs from Canada. It's not exactly clear how this latest plan has changed from the one the administration proposed in July. Of course, the plan goes against federal law - according to the FDA. It is illegal for individuals to import medications from other countries for personal use. On top of that, Canadian health officials and the pharmaceutical industry are also against the plan. And Trump's claim that drugs would be "MUCH CHEAPER," as he promised in his tweet is This being said, it is probable that Trump will release his plan after Thanksgiving, the same time Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., holds a planned vote on her proposal. Pelosi's proposal would allow the government to negotiate prices for up to 250 drugs per year, with tough financial penalties for companies that refused to come to the table. Trump is now publicly bashing the Democrat's proposal, tweeting on Friday: “Pelosi and her Do Nothing Democrats drug pricing bill doesn’t do the trick. FEWER cures! FEWER treatments!” All this ranting came about after Trump met with Rep. Greg Walden (R-Ore.), a leading opponent of Pelosi’s bill, on Thursday. It is a stupid "non-plan" Again, our president is going off, half-cocked, on a tangent that would create all kinds of problems, including endangering the health of consumers on both sides of our northern border. Former Canadian Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor has said A Walgreens pharmacy Via Flickr Creative Commons (CC BY 2.0) Canada’s Office of the Minister of Health issued a statement on Friday, making it very clear this off-the-cuff plan is not workable' “Our message remains the same: we are sympathetic to U.S. concerns regarding the cost of prescription drugs and share the goal of ensuring that our citizens can get and afford the medication they need,” press secretary Alexander Cohen said. “Yet Canada’s pharmaceutical market is simply too small to have any real impact on American prices.” The pharmaceutical industry argues that importing prescription drugs could threaten consumer safety. Even more to the point, importing drugs increases the potential for counterfeit or adulterated products. Chris Holt, director of health care policy at the right-leaning American Action Forum said, “The president is focused on trying to reduce drug prices. 