White House sets record — 130+ Secret Service agents with COVID

By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Politics More than 130 Secret Service agents who guard the White House and President Donald Trump when he travels have reportedly been ordered to isolate or quarantine because they tested positive for the coronavirus or had close contact with infected co-workers. The spread of the virus through its ranks has decreased the agency's core security team by 10 percent. Most of the cases have been linked to President Donald Trump's frenzied last-minute campaign blitzes across the country in the days leading up to Tuesday's election, according to the sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the situation. After Trump came down with COVID-19 in October, the Secret Service became increasingly concerned for its agents as more and more people in Trump's inner circle tested positive for the virus. It is a well-known fact that most people in the White House do not wear masks or practice social distancing. Several of Trump's close associates, including White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and political advisers Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie, have also fallen ill, according to reports, reports In a statement to "The Secret Service maintains well-established protocols inclusive of testing, conducting contact tracing related to confirmed and suspected exposure, and immediately isolating of any employee who tests positive for COVID-19," the agency said. "This program ensures that every precaution is taken to keep our protectees, employees, families, and the general public, safe and healthy." The report of the cases and officers coming in close contact stems from three people familiar with agency staffing who spoke with The Washington Post.