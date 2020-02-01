By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Politics Washington - US President Donald Trump has imposed immigration restrictions on people from six more countries, triggering claims from rights groups that he is expanding a controversial policy dubbed the “Muslim ban." Immigration restrictions will be imposed on Nigeria, Eritrea, Tanzania, Sudan, Kyrgyzstan and Myanmar (known as Burma), with exceptions for immigrants who have helped the U.S., according to This latest iteration comes three years after President Donald Trump took office, and in one of his first moves, signed a travel ban - a move that labeled it a "Muslim ban" by critics. The current travel ban already restricts entry into the U.S. in varying degrees from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria, and Yemen, along with Venezuela and North Korea. “These tailored restrictions will make the US safer and more secure,” Chad Wolf, acting homeland security secretary, said in a statement on Friday, reports the Targeting African nations Friday's latest additions to the travel ban have already sparked angry debate and controversy over its targeting of African countries. The new restrictions differ from the original ban in that they only include categories of immigration visa applicants. Specifically, all immigrants from Burma, Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, and Nigeria will be banned from the US. "The ban should be ended, not expanded. President Trump is doubling down on his signature anti-Muslim policy -- and using the ban as a way to put even more of his prejudices into practice by excluding more communities of color," ACLU's director of its Immigrants' Rights Project, Omar Jadwat, responded in a statement. On Friday, the Trump administration announced its expansion of the travel ban, just four days after the U.S. Supreme Court gave the government the go-ahead to implement a rule denying legal permanent residency to certain immigrants deemed likely to require government assistance in the future.Immigration restrictions will be imposed on Nigeria, Eritrea, Tanzania, Sudan, Kyrgyzstan and Myanmar (known as Burma), with exceptions for immigrants who have helped the U.S., according to CNN News. This latest iteration comes three years after President Donald Trump took office, and in one of his first moves, signed a travel ban - a move that labeled it a "Muslim ban" by critics. The current travel ban already restricts entry into the U.S. in varying degrees from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria, and Yemen, along with Venezuela and North Korea.“These tailored restrictions will make the US safer and more secure,” Chad Wolf, acting homeland security secretary, said in a statement on Friday, reports the Financial Times. Friday's latest additions to the travel ban have already sparked angry debate and controversy over its targeting of African countries.The new restrictions differ from the original ban in that they only include categories of immigration visa applicants. Specifically, all immigrants from Burma, Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, and Nigeria will be banned from the US."The ban should be ended, not expanded. President Trump is doubling down on his signature anti-Muslim policy -- and using the ban as a way to put even more of his prejudices into practice by excluding more communities of color," ACLU's director of its Immigrants' Rights Project, Omar Jadwat, responded in a statement. Vox.com cites a New York Times story dating back to 2017 when during an Oval Office meeting, Trump told his advisors at the time that Nigerians who set foot in the US would never “go back to their huts” in Africa. More about Immigration, visa restrictions, Nigeria, Trump administration, Muslim Ban Immigration visa restrictions Nigeria Trump administration Muslim Ban