While Congress refuses to work together, the country suffers

By By Karen Graham 3 hours ago in Politics Washington - Between now and the end of the year, with time off for holidays, lawmakers in Congress have just 15 business days to accomplish anything. If Congress does not act now, an omnibus spending bill and any coronavirus relief won't be seen until after January. Since March, over 40 million people have enjoyed suspended student loan payments; scheduled to end on January 1, 2021. Additionally, a number of federal and state programs geared toward providing unemployment benefits for independent contractors and the self-employed will end at the same time. A CDC moratorium on state evictions is also set to end on January 1, according to US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was under intense pressure to guide the upper chamber of Congress into agreement on a trillion-dollar rescue package for workers and businesses hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic Mandel NGAN, AFP/File What is Congress doing? On Thursday, Republican staffers said that discussions are going on regarding the omnibus spending bill that has to be signed before December 11 to keep the government from shutting down. White House chief of staff Mark Meadows called the omnibus bill a “high priority,” but says he “can’t guarantee” that it will happen" in time to avert a shutdown. One bright spot is that both House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell reiterated Wednesday that they support an omnibus spending bill that will fund the government through next year, not a continuing resolution that simply keeps the lights on in the short term, reports The Senate's proposed Omni bill is a $1.4 trillion package consisting of 12 separate bills that would significantly boost funding for health research, NASA, and veteran’s programs and allocate nearly $2 billion for a border wall. However, a number of Democratic Senators oppose the bill because it does not contain coronavirus relief. US House speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer take part in a news conference August 7, 2020 on Capitol Hill in Washington over the failed talks with the Trump administration on a major relief package ALEX WONG, GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File While lawmakers are hopeful that the omnibus bill will be ready on time, it’s not certain whether President Donald Trump will sign it. He has used government shutdowns for political purposes before, and with his obsession over what he claims was a "rigged election," it is possible another shutdown could happen. Literally, months have gone by since Congress has had any meaningful action on authorizing new financial relief to combat the recession inflicted by the coronavirus. This lack of action from Congress has left millions of Americans in a financially precarious position, reports And it appears that Republicans and Democrats are in a stalemate over the spending package. 