What if the presidential race ends in an Electoral College tie?

In the United States, the election of the president and vice-president are not decided by popular vote, but by a group called the Electoral College. It was established under Article II, Section 1, Clause 2 of the U.S. Constitution. It was through the efforts of James Madison, a delegate from Virginia, and his "Virginia Plan," that served as the basis for the Constitutional Convention's deliberations, that paved the way for the ratification of the Constitution. Looking back 230 years ago, the One supporter of the electoral college, Alexander Hamilton, argued that while it might not be perfect, it was "at least excellent." And Hamilton was but one of the many supporters who agreed that Portrait of James Madison, one of the authors of the Federalist Papers, and the fourth President of the United States. Portrait by John Vanderlyn, January 1816. Ths White House Historical Association. Portrait by The Electoral College members Under This means that every presidential election year, political parties and independent candidacies nominate their national candidates for President and Vice President. In each state where they are entitled to be on the ballot, they also nominate a group (a “slate” or “ticket”) of candidates for the office of elector that is equal in number to the electoral votes to which the state is entitled. What does this mean to you, the voter? When an American casts his or her ballot, they are actually voting for the slate of electors in their state pledged to those candidates. So, on November 3, if a majority of voters in a state vote for the Republican candidate for president, the Republican slate of electors is elected. If a majority vote for the Democratic candidate, the Democratic slate of electors are chosen. Americans, such as this voter in Pennsylvania, have been casting their ballots in record numbers ahead of the November 3, 2020 election Angela Weiss, AFP Another important date to remember is December 8, 2020. This is the deadline for Resolving Election Disputes. All state recounts and court contests over presidential election results must be completed by this date, based on One other date that is important comes on December 23. This is the deadline for Receipt of Ballots. The electors' ballots from all states must be received by the president of the Senate by this date. There is no penalty for missing this deadline. Then, on January 6, 2021, a formal counting of the electoral ballots will be done by the U.S. Congress in a joint session. Despite the ongoing debate over whether we need to change the electoral college vote to a popular vote, we need to remember that the framers of the Constitution anticipated that the The First Amendment guarantees freedoms concerning religion, expression, assembly, and the right to petition. DJC What if the electoral vote ended in a tie? After the U.S. Constitution was ratified, it wasn't too long before problems developed with the emergence of political parties, and things got worse with the elections of 1796 and 1800, when nationally coordinated campaigns complicated matters even further. In 1796, Federalist Party candidate John Adams won the presidential election. Finishing in second place was Democratic-Republican Party candidate Thomas Jefferson, the Federalists' opponent, who became the vice president. This resulted in the But at the time, this is the way - sort of - the electoral college was supposed to work: The candidate with a majority of the number of electors, would be elected president, and the person with the second largest number of votes would become vice president. Well, that was bad enough, but no one was prepared for what happened in the election of 1800. In 1800, the Democratic-Republican Party again nominated Thomas Jefferson for president and also nominated Aaron Burr for vice president. After the electors voted, Jefferson and Burr were tied with one another with 73 electoral votes each. John Adams, on the left, painted by Gilbert Stuart and Thomas Jefferson, on the right, painted by Rembrandt Peale National Art Gallery Clearly, Thomas Jefferson was his party's choice to be president, but electoral votes at that time in our history did not distinguish between votes for president and votes for vice president, So, according to the Constitution, the House of Representatives had to decide who won. What happened next may sound somewhat like the antics going on in Congress today. The The House deadlocked for 35 ballots as neither candidate received the necessary majority vote of the state delegations in the House. Finally, on the 36th vote, James A. Bayard, Delaware's lone Representative, made it known that he intended to break the tie for "Fear that failure to do so could endanger the future of the Union." Bayard, along with Federalists from South Carolina, Maryland, and Vermont abstained, breaking the deadlock. The best thing to come out of this election was the Twelfth Amendment. Starting with the 1804 election, the amendment requires electors to cast separate ballots for president and vice president, replacing the system outlined in Article II, Section 1, Clause 3. So, back to the original question - What happens if there is a tie in the Electoral College balloting? There are 538 electoral votes up for grabs in the election. At least 270 would put a candidate at more than 50 percent of the electoral vote. That's why you keep hearing about the magic number - 270. As for today's elections, there has never been a 269-269 tie. On the off-chance that it does happen, the presidency would be decided by the House members who are sworn in on January 3. Each state's House delegation would have one combined vote. If a majority of states go to one candidate, that candidate will be president. Now if the House vote ends in a tie, then one state would have to flip to put someone over the top. (Hopefully, someone like Delaware's Representative Bayard will be present). If the vote is still tied on Inauguration Day, the vice president-elect will become the acting president until the House breaks the tie. On the off-chance that it does happen, the presidency would be decided by the House members who are sworn in on January 3. Each state's House delegation would have one combined vote. If a majority of states go to one candidate, that candidate will be president.Now if the House vote ends in a tie, then one state would have to flip to put someone over the top. (Hopefully, someone like Delaware's Representative Bayard will be present). If the vote is still tied on Inauguration Day, the vice president-elect will become the acting president until the House breaks the tie.