WH Staff told to keep quiet on Meadows coronavirus diagnosis

By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Politics Sources are saying they were told to keep quiet about White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows' positive coronavirus test on Wednesday. At least four other White House officials have also tested positive for the virus. Meadows, 61, apparently told a few of his staffers About the positive COVID-19 test on Wednesday, after the election, and after he had attended Trump's election night shindig at the White House that was attended by several hundred people, many not wearing masks. The staffers were instructed not to let word of Meadows' diagnosis—which comes about a month after President Trump himself was sick with COVID-19—get out, reports the Washington Post. CNN is reporting that Meadows was with Trump aboard Air Force One during his final campaign swing on Sunday and Monday, and accompanied the President on his visit to his Arlington, Virginia campaign headquarters on Tuesday. Trump's White House staff is already contending with the increasing likelihood the President will lose the election, and with Meadows' diagnosis - it is almost too much. "As if things weren't bad enough, now this," one official said. Meadows has been a proponent of downplaying the virus in favor of rushing to reopen the economy. He has even mocked reporters wearing masks during interviews with him. One video clip of Meadows refusing to talk to reporters at the Capitol when they asked him to keep his face mask on went viral last month. This latest attempt to keep the chief of staff's coronavirus diagnosis quiet is in line with what happened when at least five people who work with Vice President Mike Pence tested positive for the coronavirus in the final stretch of the campaign. Meadows tried to keep this information from the press, also. Additionally, according to Bloomberg and the New York Times, President Donald Trump's reelection campaign adviser, Nick Trainer, has tested positive for the virus, reports Slate.