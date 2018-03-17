By By Karen Graham 2 hours ago in Politics Officials representing British Columbia, Washington state, Oregon, and California met Friday at the Pan Pacific Vancouver Hotel in B.C. to mark the 10th anniversary of the Pacific Coast Collaborative (PCC). The four jurisdictions have a combined population of 55 million people and a Gross Domestic Product of $3 trillion, making them the world's fifth-largest economy. They are poised to emerge as a mega-region and global economic powerhouse, driven by innovation, energy, geographic location and sustainable resource management. Friday's meeting has added significance because it was also the 10th anniversary of the PCC and there were also several issues to discuss, including climate change, carbon pricing, salmon fisheries, ocean health, the overdose crisis and mutual trade. The meetings resulted in several joint announcements. One announcement was a joint West Coast governments agree to co-operate on climate change, environment, trade and overdose crisis PCC Following the leader's Friday morning meeting, Washington Governor Jay Inslee was very vocal in talking about the need for a collaborative effort between the members of the tight-knit group, given what he sees as a lack of direction coming from the White House, according to Inslee also indicated his government feels very vulnerable right now, which is why it is looking to its neighbors for support. "We do not have a federal government that is protective of our state right now," said Inslee. Members of the PCC voiced their concerns over the need for a salmon treaty to protect salmon stocks, as well as the starving orca situation. Governor Inslee had harsh words about Trump. "It is very sad to say but I don't have a leader in the White House who has shown any interest in protecting the Haro Straits or protecting us from ocean acidification." Premier John Horgan was in full agreement, saying the PCC has a common cause which is to protect the environment. "Working together on the West Coast, I believe we're demonstrating to the rest of North America the commonalities that we have, despite artificial boundaries," he said. For those who may not know about the PCC, On June 30, 2008, the leaders of British Columbia, California, Oregon and Washington signed the Pacific Coast Collaborative Agreement , the first agreement that brings together the Pacific leaders as a common front to set a cooperative direction into what they are calling the Pacific Century.The four jurisdictions have a combined population of 55 million people and a Gross Domestic Product of $3 trillion, making them the world's fifth-largest economy. They are poised to emerge as a mega-region and global economic powerhouse, driven by innovation, energy, geographic location and sustainable resource management.Friday's meeting has added significance because it was also the 10th anniversary of the PCC and there were also several issues to discuss, including climate change, carbon pricing, salmon fisheries, ocean health, the overdose crisis and mutual trade. The meetings resulted in several joint announcements.One announcement was a joint Statement of Cooperation in Responding to the Overdose Crisis . It will be in effect for five years and involve joint action and collaboration in overdose and substance use disorder research, education, prevention, treatment, and recovery.Following the leader's Friday morning meeting, Washington Governor Jay Inslee was very vocal in talking about the need for a collaborative effort between the members of the tight-knit group, given what he sees as a lack of direction coming from the White House, according to CBC Canada Inslee also indicated his government feels very vulnerable right now, which is why it is looking to its neighbors for support. "We do not have a federal government that is protective of our state right now," said Inslee.Members of the PCC voiced their concerns over the need for a salmon treaty to protect salmon stocks, as well as the starving orca situation. Governor Inslee had harsh words about Trump. "It is very sad to say but I don't have a leader in the White House who has shown any interest in protecting the Haro Straits or protecting us from ocean acidification."Premier John Horgan was in full agreement, saying the PCC has a common cause which is to protect the environment. "Working together on the West Coast, I believe we're demonstrating to the rest of North America the commonalities that we have, despite artificial boundaries," he said. More about West coast, Pacific Coast Collaborative, lack of leadership, Climate change, drug problem West coast Pacific Coast Collab... lack of leadership Climate change drug problem Transportation