By By Ken Hanly 33 mins ago in Politics There continue to be some reports of violence in Afghanistan but Afghan civilians have said that there clearly has been a reduction in violence and that any casualties from the conflict have dropped significantly. Tomorrow a peace deal should be signed Incidents of violence have been mostly minor. Although a few have been killed or wounded the Taliban have claimed not to have had anything to do with them. The incidents may be caused by more radical jihadist groups not under Taliban control. Taliban officials have even suggested that some incidents have been manufactured by Afghan intelligence agents who do not favor peace talks between the US and the Taliban. However, the Afghan public on the whole seem pleased with the reduction in violence and are anxious that there be talks and a peace agreement. Peace agreement would be followed by talks between Taliban and other Afghans While the Taliban will not directly negotiate with the Afghan government as it considers it a puppet of the US, it will no doubt sit down with members of the government in an unofficial capacity and other Afghans in an attempt to come to a power-sharing agreement. This may take some time and no doubt the Afghan government will be reluctant to negotiate. However, the US will no doubt pressure government members to reach an agreement so that it can extricate itself from the long-lasting costly war. In spite of the reduction in violence there were 8 different incidents reported on the sixth day of the week of reduction. Nevertheless, Tahmina Aryan a woman's rights activist said that she hoped that the week of reduction in violence would be followed by a permanent peace treaty. Tomorrow will mark a successful end to the seven-day deal assuming there is no significant change in the level of violence. On Saturday a peace deal negotiated by the US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad with the Taliban over many months should be signed in Doha-Qatar where the talks have been taking place. This is the sixth day of a seven-day deal, and it looks increasingly probable that it will hold until Saturday, when it is to be replaced by a formal peace treaty between the US and the Taliban.