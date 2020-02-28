Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageWeek of Afghan violence reduction holding on 6th day of deal

Listen | Print
By Ken Hanly     33 mins ago in Politics
There continue to be some reports of violence in Afghanistan but Afghan civilians have said that there clearly has been a reduction in violence and that any casualties from the conflict have dropped significantly.
Tomorrow a peace deal should be signed
Tomorrow will mark a successful end to the seven-day deal assuming there is no significant change in the level of violence. On Saturday a peace deal negotiated by the US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad with the Taliban over many months should be signed in Doha-Qatar where the talks have been taking place. This is the sixth day of a seven-day deal, and it looks increasingly probable that it will hold until Saturday, when it is to be replaced by a formal peace treaty between the US and the Taliban.
Incidents of violence have been mostly minor. Although a few have been killed or wounded the Taliban have claimed not to have had anything to do with them. The incidents may be caused by more radical jihadist groups not under Taliban control. Taliban officials have even suggested that some incidents have been manufactured by Afghan intelligence agents who do not favor peace talks between the US and the Taliban. However, the Afghan public on the whole seem pleased with the reduction in violence and are anxious that there be talks and a peace agreement.
Peace agreement would be followed by talks between Taliban and other Afghans
While the Taliban will not directly negotiate with the Afghan government as it considers it a puppet of the US, it will no doubt sit down with members of the government in an unofficial capacity and other Afghans in an attempt to come to a power-sharing agreement. This may take some time and no doubt the Afghan government will be reluctant to negotiate. However, the US will no doubt pressure government members to reach an agreement so that it can extricate itself from the long-lasting costly war.
In spite of the reduction in violence there were 8 different incidentsreported on the sixth day of the week of reduction. Nevertheless, Tahmina Aryan a woman's rights activist said that she hoped that the week of reduction in violence would be followed by a permanent peace treaty.
More about Afghan violence reduction, Afghan peace deal, US Taliban relations
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Adam Peaty and Duncan Scott react to Sun Yang's eight-year ban Special
Researchers uncover hidden antibiotic potential of cannabis
Kim warns of 'serious consequences' if virus reaches North Korea
Greece blocks migrants on border with Turkey
U.S. schools are updating emergency plans due to COVID-19
Review: Lady Gaga releases amazing music video for 'Stupid Love' single Special
US has some 2,500 troops in Saudi Arabia to counter Iran
Could Russia go to war with Turkey in Syria?
Op-Ed: White House uses CPAC to inject politics into COVID-19 crisis
Greece blocks migrants on border with Turkey