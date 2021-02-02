By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Politics Nothing Mitch McConnell does is without a significant amount of thinking and strategy behind it. It's why he's been the leading Republican in the Senate for over 20 years. So when he publicly castigated Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene - everyone listened. “Somebody who’s suggested that perhaps no airplane hit the Pentagon on 9/11, that horrifying school shootings were pre-staged, and that the Clintons crashed JFK Jr.’s airplane is not living in reality,” McConnell said in a statement first shared with The The AP suggests that McConnell may be concerned over the GOP’s most pro-Trump, hardest-right factions gaining too much sway in the party. And while McConnell didn't mention Greene by name in his statement, we know who he was talking about. https://t.co/IMW2GLk193 — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 2, 2021 McConnell is talking about things that have no place in Congress, like Greene's publicly expressed comments in support of the QAnon movement, her Islamophobic and anti-Semitic comments, and being agreeable with the idea of executing Democratic leaders, among many other things, reports Of course, Greene had to respond, and she choose her cult leader's method of response - Twitter, writing that "the real cancer for the Republican Party is weak Republicans who only know how to lose gracefully." The real cancer for the Republican Party is weak Republicans who only know how to lose gracefully. This is why we are losing our country.— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 2, 2021 Since the scathing comments from McConnell on Monday, Greene has been busy as a bee, asking followers for cash, to the tune of $50,000 to keep her from being expelled from Congress, Those are her words. https://t.co/15Uu89H85d — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) January 31, 2021 Late Monday night, Republicans either resist the Trump cult or surrender House Democrats want Greene booted off the Education and Labor Committee and the Budget Committee - if House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) does not remove her first. McCarthy, who is supposed to meet with Greene today, is not expected to do anything drastic, like removing Greene from the committees, and it is all because of her having Trump's backing and the sway the ex-president still has over the GOP. If McCarthy punts the issue back to the Democrats, it's going to put pressure on a number of swing-state lawmakers in how they vote. 