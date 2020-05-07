Venezuela arrests Americans in plot to kidnap President Maduro

By By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in Politics Luke Denman the US citizen who was arrested in Venezuela after a failed incursion described a plot to kidnap President Nicolas Maduro and fly him to the United States. The alleged plot Silvercorp for its part has claimed that their operation was paid for by Juan Guaido the US-supported coup leader who declared himself and it recognized as the legitimate president by the US and many of its allies. If this is true than no doubt funds for the operation came from the US. Venezuelan authorities on Monday arrested Denman, together with fellow U.S. citizen Airan Berry and 11 others. Maduro called the operation a failed plot coordinated with Washington designed to oust him. Guaido and US deny involvement The US has denied any direct role in the operation. This leaves open a possible indirect role. Guaido has denied any ties to Silvercorp. Even though the US has denied any involvement in the operation the US State Dept. has vowed to do everything possible to release Americans involved in the attack. With Denman admitting the group intended to kidnap President Maduro there is little likelihood that Americans involved would be released. Denman outlined the plot on Venezuelan state media. Denman said that he and others who work for the Florida-based Silvercorp Corporation were to seize control of Caracas international airport and then capture President Maduro take him to the airport and fly him to the United States. Benham claimed that there were about 50 people trained for the operation.Silvercorp for its part has claimed that their operation was paid for by Juan Guaido the US-supported coup leader who declared himself and it recognized as the legitimate president by the US and many of its allies. If this is true than no doubt funds for the operation came from the US. Venezuelan authorities on Monday arrested Denman, together with fellow U.S. citizen Airan Berry and 11 others. Maduro called the operation a failed plot coordinated with Washington designed to oust him. Denman explaine d on TV the operation's relation to Silvercorp: "Denman said he and Berry were contracted by Jordan Goudreau, a U.S. military veteran who leads Silvercorp, to train 50 to 60 Venezuelans in Colombia in January for the operation. Goudreau supplied the group with equipment."The US has denied any direct role in the operation. This leaves open a possible indirect role. Guaido has denied any ties to Silvercorp. Even though the US has denied any involvement in the operation the US State Dept. has vowed to do everything possible to release Americans involved in the attack. With Denman admitting the group intended to kidnap President Maduro there is little likelihood that Americans involved would be released. Venezuelan authorities authorities claim they arrested the group by the isolated coastal town of Chuao, about 60 kilometers (40 miles) west of Caracas’ airport, after locals raised suspicions. Venezuelan authorities published photos that they claimed was the group's boat. It was loaded with ammunition, weapons, and communications equipment. Eight people involved in the same operation were reported killed on Monday in La Guaira state near the capital Caracas the government said. More about US Venenezuela relations, president maduro, Juan Guaido More news from US Venenezuela relat... president maduro Juan Guaido