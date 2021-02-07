Utah school will now teach Black History Month to all students

By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Politics Ogden - Parents who previously asked that their children be allowed to opt-out of Black History Month instruction at Maria Montessori Academy in North Ogden, Utah will no longer do so, according to school Director Micah Hirokawa. Hirokawa wrote that he “reluctantly” sent a letter to families stating that administrators were allowing them “to exercise their civil rights to not participate in Black History Month at the school," according to In the post, Hirokawa noted that "a few families” had asked not to participate in the curriculum, although he declined to tell the Standard-Examiner the exact number of parents who had contacted the school or the reasons they gave for making the request. On Saturday morning, the head of the Ogden chapter of the NAACP, Betty Sawyer, contacted the school on its decision to allow parents to opt-out of Black History Month studies. By then, the story had spread to other news outlets across the country, creating a backlash against the school's unpopular decision. Rebecca Bennett, a parent with a student in the school, reportedly wrote in a comment on Hirokawa’s Facebook post that she was “appalled to see the form sent out that allows parents to opt their kids out of this and to hear that this is all because some parents have requested it.” “I echo others who are disappointed to hear this was even ever made an issue in the first place by some families in our school’s community,” she added. Soon after, Hirokawa and the board of directors issued a statement saying: "The Maria Montessori Academy Board of Directors and the School Director have one primary goal — providing a quality and equitable education to all of our students," "We regret that after receiving requests, an opt-out form was sent out concerning activities planned during this month of celebration," reads the statement. "We are grateful that families that initially had questions and concerns have willingly come to the table to resolve any differences and at this time no families are opting out of our planned activities and we have removed this option." “We should not shield our children from the history of our Nation, the mistreatment of its African American citizens, and the bravery of civil rights leaders, but should educate them about it,” Hirokawa said. 