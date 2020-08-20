By By Karen Graham 44 mins ago in Politics t’s certainly not the wall proposed for the United States’ southern border, but there is now a definite physical barrier along portions of the U.S.-Canadian international border in northern Whatcom County near Lynden, Washington state. There is a stretch of East Boundary Road between the U.S.-Canada Border Crossing along Guide Meridian and Benson Road does not yet have a barrier. In a statement to "This safety cable barrier not only protects people in the United States and Canada, but it also aids in securing this portion of the border by deterring illegal vehicle entries in both directions," said Acting Chief Patrol Agent Tony Holladay. Yes, the U.S. put up a wee fence to keep Canadians out and Americans in. https://t.co/8naqAz0q5I — VICE Canada (@vicecanada) August 20, 2020 "Locally in our community, trans-national criminal organizations have capitalized on this vulnerable area by smuggling both narcotics and people. The enhancement to this specific border area mitigates the threat posed by these dangerous criminal enterprises." The Canada-U.S. border has remained closed to all non-essential travel since March and the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. And the number of Americans trying to get into Canada to vacation or shop has continued to increase. The Canadian Border Services Agency is reporting that 12,819 U.S. citizens have been turned away from the shared border between March 22 and August 5, 2020. This reminder was intended to put an end to the "Alaska loophole," putting a stop to Americans using the excurse they were headed to Alaska, but actually staying in Canada. Crews were seen working Wednesday - nstalling a metal cable barrier — much like one you’d see in the median of a freeway - along the border on the United States’ side. The barrier stretches from the north side of East Boundary Road between Northwood Road to the east and Bender Road to the west, according to the Bellingham Herald. There is a stretch of East Boundary Road between the U.S.-Canada Border Crossing along Guide Meridian and Benson Road does not yet have a barrier.In a statement to CTV News Canada, Blaine Sector border patrol headquarters confirmed they are overseeing the project to address "bi-national safety concerns" along the area of Boundary Road in Lynden, Washington and Zero Avenue in lower mainland B.C. stretching from Surrey to Abbotsford."This safety cable barrier not only protects people in the United States and Canada, but it also aids in securing this portion of the border by deterring illegal vehicle entries in both directions," said Acting Chief Patrol Agent Tony Holladay."Locally in our community, trans-national criminal organizations have capitalized on this vulnerable area by smuggling both narcotics and people. The enhancement to this specific border area mitigates the threat posed by these dangerous criminal enterprises."The Canada-U.S. border has remained closed to all non-essential travel since March and the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. And the number of Americans trying to get into Canada to vacation or shop has continued to increase. The Canadian Border Services Agency is reporting that 12,819 U.S. citizens have been turned away from the shared border between March 22 and August 5, 2020. On August 2, the Canadian government issued a reminder, advising citizens that under the Quarantine Act, travel restrictions are still in place at all international border stations between the U.S. and Canada. All optional and discretionary travel, including tourism, is banned at all Canadian ports of entry and in all modes of transportation — land, boat, air and rail.This reminder was intended to put an end to the "Alaska loophole," putting a stop to Americans using the excurse they were headed to Alaska, but actually staying in Canada. More about CanadaUS border, cable barrier, Us border patrol, "binational safety concerns", near Lynden, Washington CanadaUS border cable barrier Us border patrol binational safety co... near Lynden Washington