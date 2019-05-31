US will respond with force if Iran attacks any US interests

By By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in Politics The US Special Representative for Iran, Brian Hook, has claimed that the US will respond by military force if any of its interests are attacked by Iran. US sends more forces to the Gulf region The US justifies its actions by claiming that there are heightened threats by Iran against US interests in the area. However, it has never clearly identified what they are. Arab leaders and Hook hold summit meeting in Mecca Tehran has denied any involvement in these attacks. Houthis in Yemen, who have been at war with the Saudis for more than four years have taken responsibility for the drone attacks. However, the US consider the Houthis as proxies for Iran and blame Iran. The US policy it calls a "maximum pressure campaign" of sanctions against Iran designed to reduce its revenue from oil sales and other economic activities. The US claims the campaign attempts to curb what it calls Iran's disruptive policies in the region. Hook also claimed that US actions of late have had the "desired deterrent effect on the (Iranian) regime’s risk calculations." The US has sent an aircraft carrier, a B-52 bomber taskforce and 1,500 more troops to the area.The US justifies its actions by claiming that there are heightened threats by Iran against US interests in the area. However, it has never clearly identified what they are. Hook spoke to reporters just before an emergency summit with Arab leaders in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. The meeting was to discuss recent drone strikes on oil installations and sabotage of four tankers off the coast of the United Arab Emirates.Tehran has denied any involvement in these attacks.Houthis in Yemen, who have been at war with the Saudis for more than four years have taken responsibility for the drone attacks. However, the US consider the Houthis as proxies for Iran and blame Iran. Mohammed al-Houthi one of the leaders of the rebels said: "We are independent in our decisions and … we are not subordinated to anyone." Iran does support the group.The US policy it calls a "maximum pressure campaign" of sanctions against Iran designed to reduce its revenue from oil sales and other economic activities. The US claims the campaign attempts to curb what it calls Iran's disruptive policies in the region. On Wednesday Bolton also said of Iran backing out of part of its nuclear deal: "There’s no reason for them to do any of that unless that’s part of an effort to reduce the breakout time to produce nuclear weapons. This is just more graphic evidence that it hasn’t constrained their continuing desire to have nuclear weapons," Bolton added. "It certainly hasn’t reduced their terrorist activities in the region that we just discussed or their other malign behavior in their use of conventional forces." Of course the US backed out of the deal some time ago and has tried to force other countries to carry out US sanctions. More about Iran US relations, US in Middle East, Brian Hook More news from Iran US relations US in Middle East Brian Hook