The US Trump administration's attempt to make the UN reimpose sanctions on Iran and to extend an arms embargo failed miserably. US to interpret their own sanctions as global sanctions However, officials claim that the US will try to enforce the restrictions as if they were international law rather than merely US law and what the US wants. The US can use its power in trade and finance to threaten weaker countries with punishment if they do not follow US sanctions. Iran arms embargo expires soon With the expiry of the present Iran arms embargo in October, Iran expects to purchase some defensive equipment from Russia. During the embargo Iran tried to make all its arms in-house but it would be much cheaper for Iran to outsource some equipment once that is possible. Some countries will refuse to comply with US sanctions Abrams had particularly threatened Russian and Chinese companies that do arms business with Iran. The P5+1 nuclear deal grant Iran sanctions relief. The deals between Iran and Russia and Iran and China could be financed through domestic banks bypassing the international system of finance that the US dominates. Many other countries would have greater difficulties. Almost none of the companies involved in China and Russia are likiey to have business in the US in any event so they will not much care if they are unable to access US markets. A recent article reports: "U.S. Special Representative for Venezuela and Iran Elliott Abrams said Washington could deny access to the U.S. market to anyone who trades in weapons with Iran, which President Donald Trump's administration accuses of seeking to develop nuclear weapons." Another article reports that Donald Trump will issue the sanctions as an executive order. The appended video shows the failure of the US to impose snapback sanctions on Iran.