US wants Germany to send troops to Syria

Germany to continue in anti-ISIS operation
German spokesperson, Steffan Seibert
said that while Germany will still contribute to anti-ISIS operations the framework of the coalition has always made it clear that this would not include German troops on the ground.
US pushing Germany to send troops
Trump has constantly complained the NATO allies do not spend enough on their militaries or contribute enough. As long ago as last May, Trump threatened
to "deal with" those countries including Germany that did not spend enough: "The veiled threat came at a cabinet meeting in Washington on Thursday, which was attended by NATO’s secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg.“We have some that don’t [provide a sufficient contribution to NATO] and, well, they’ll be dealt with,” Trump said, as cited by Reuters. Berlin, in particular, “has not contributed what it should be contributing and it’s a very big beneficiary,” he told Stoltenberg."
The US officials claimed that the deployment could be described as non-combat troops to avoid controversy in Germany.
Germany sending troops would be illegal
German officials argue that post-World-War-II laws which limit Germany's military engagement overseas almost certainly would make sending troops to Syria illegal. There is opposition to any such moves among many German MPs. The government is almost certain to consult the German parliament before sending any troops.
Angel Merkel would probably not be able to send troops even if she were so inclined. The US pressure has failed to persuade Germany to send any troops to Syria.
Deutsche Welle report on the issue
"US Special Representative for Syria Engagement James Jeffrey has called on Germany to send military trainers, logistics specialists and technicians to help the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the fight against the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group. "We want ground troops from Germany to partially replace our soldiers," Jeffrey said in an interview with the German Deutsche Presse-Agentur news agency and the weekly Welt am Sonntag newspaper, before adding that he expected an answer from the German government this month. "
