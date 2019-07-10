By By Karen Graham 2 hours ago in Politics The U.S. Commerce Department announced on July 8 that it has decided to once again apply tariffs on fabricated steel imports from Mexico and China. The Commerce Department plans to instruct Customs and Border Protection to start collecting cash deposits from importers of the products from both countries. CNN notes that this is only preliminary but a final decision will probably be reached sometime in November. It appears that the Chicago-based American Institute of Steel Construction Full Member Subgroup requested an investigation from the Commerce Department into the subsidies. Two additional investigations looked at subsidies on fabricated steel from Canada and China. The US imported $897.5 million worth of fabricated structured steel from China, and $622.4 million worth from Mexico last year, according to the Commerce Department. The Commerce Department said Monday that exporters of fabricated structural steel in China benefited from subsidies ranging between about 30 and 177 percent, while those in Mexico received subsidies of up to 74 percent, according to CNN News The Commerce Department plans to instruct Customs and Border Protection to start collecting cash deposits from importers of the products from both countries. CNN notes that this is only preliminary but a final decision will probably be reached sometime in November.It appears that the Chicago-based American Institute of Steel Construction Full Member Subgroup requested an investigation from the Commerce Department into the subsidies. Two additional investigations looked at subsidies on fabricated steel from Canada and China. Mexico News Daily is reporting that in Canada’s case, steel exporters were found to be receiving subsidies of less than 0.5 percent and no tariffs will be imposed. Construction Connect Canada is reporting that Mexico's economy minister says the Commerce Department's decision was unrelated to tariffs that the U.S. lifted on Mexican steel and aluminum May 20, 2019. In a statement , Mexico's economy minister said: “It should be noted that this type of investigation is carried out regularly when an industry feels affected by imports that it believes are being carried out through unfair practices (dumping and subsidies). The investigation in question is ongoing and will be definitively resolved in the next six months.”The US imported $897.5 million worth of fabricated structured steel from China, and $622.4 million worth from Mexico last year, according to the Commerce Department. More about structured steel, Tariffs, Mexico, China, Subsidies structured steel Tariffs Mexico China Subsidies Politics