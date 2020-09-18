US sends more troops and military vehicles into Syria

By By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in Politics After US confrontations with Syrian and Russian forces the US is increasing its presence in Syria sending more troops as well as military vehicles into the country. The new deployment into Syria The deployment will include six Bradley Fighting Vehicles and fewer than 100 more US soldiers. They will operate in northeast Syria on a 90 day deployment period. According to officials, the added troops and equipment are to discourage Russian military from crossing into the eastern security area where US, coalition and Syrian Democratic Forces, mostly Kurds, operate. The US-led anti-Islamic State (ISIS) coalition undertaking US has had multiple encounters with Syrian government and Russian troops Throughout this year the US has had many conflicts with both Syrian government and Russian troops inside Syria. The Russian troops are in Syria with the consent of the Syrian government while the US troops are there against the wishes of the Assad government. The appended video shows a US convoy on patrol in Syria. Trump campaigned on withdrawing troops from what he described as useless wars. He has withdrawn troops from Syria but now is sending more back in. The deployment will include six Bradley Fighting Vehicles and fewer than 100 more US soldiers. They will operate in northeast Syria on a 90 day deployment period. According to officials, the added troops and equipment are to discourage Russian military from crossing into the eastern security area where US, coalition and Syrian Democratic Forces, mostly Kurds, operate. According to a US official: "These actions and reinforcements are a clear signal to Russia to adhere to mutual de-confliction processes and for Russia and other parties to avoid unprofessional, unsafe and provocative actions in northeast Syria."The US-led anti-Islamic State (ISIS) coalition undertaking Operation Inherent Resolve claimed t hat the Bradley Fighting Vehicles had arrived in eastern Syria this Friday.Throughout this year the US has had many conflicts with both Syrian government and Russian troops inside Syria. The Russian troops are in Syria with the consent of the Syrian government while the US troops are there against the wishes of the Assad government. On August 17th a US helicopter fired on a Syrian army checkpoint where a there was a clash. At least one Syrian soldier was killed. Just a few days later Russian and US military vehicles collided injuring at least seven US troops. While the US blames both Moscow and Syria for the incidents, the US is in the country against the wishes of the ruling Assad government. With the US adding additional forces into Syria similar incidents are bound to become more common.The appended video shows a US convoy on patrol in Syria. Trump campaigned on withdrawing troops from what he described as useless wars. He has withdrawn troops from Syria but now is sending more back in. More about US Syria relations, Syrian civil war, US in Syria More news from US Syria relations Syrian civil war US in Syria