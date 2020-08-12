US revises resolution that would extend Iran arms embargo

By By Ken Hanly 2 hours ago in Politics The Trump administration has been working on a resolution to extend the UN arms embargo on Iran. His administration has substantially changed the original draft. The length of the new version has been reduced from 35 paragraphs to just four. The changes and their reasons The latest draft removed a great deal of extraneous language that allowed nations to search Iranian cargo just in case it violated the embargo. The draft also contained several provisions that condemned Iran due to various US grievances over the past year. The new draft states that notwithstanding the fact that the present embargo expands on October 18th it will continue to apply until the Security Council decides otherwise. The draft claims that the full implementation of the arms embargo is required for the maintenance of international peace and security. The appended video shows Mike Pompeo US Secretary of State defending the US position that the embargo on selling weapons to Iran should be extended when it expires. The Iran embargo An embargo prohibiting weapons sales, even defensive weapons, has been in place since 2010. Iran would like to buy such weapons as US and Israeli threats against Iran continue. A number of Iranian weapons purchases are expected to be from Russia especially air defense systems. The aim of the deletions appears to be to limit debate and also avoid possible vetoes from Russia and China by removing as much as possible. However, Russia is planning sales as soon as the embargo expires so a veto is highly likely in any event.The latest draft removed a great deal of extraneous language that allowed nations to search Iranian cargo just in case it violated the embargo. The draft also contained several provisions that condemned Iran due to various US grievances over the past year. The Iranian Ambassador to the UN Majid Takht Ravanchi said in a tweet: “Rebuffed by UNSC (Security Council) members, US was forced to retreat from its draft resolution ... and proposed another version. The new draft is similar — in its NATURE and GOAL — to the previous," he tweeted. “Confident that the Council will — again — reject this move."The new draft states that notwithstanding the fact that the present embargo expands on October 18th it will continue to apply until the Security Council decides otherwise. The draft claims that the full implementation of the arms embargo is required for the maintenance of international peace and security.The appended video shows Mike Pompeo US Secretary of State defending the US position that the embargo on selling weapons to Iran should be extended when it expires.An embargo prohibiting weapons sales, even defensive weapons, has been in place since 2010. Iran would like to buy such weapons as US and Israeli threats against Iran continue. A number of Iranian weapons purchases are expected to be from Russia especially air defense systems. More about Iran US relations, Iran, UN arms embargo on Iran More news from Iran US relations Iran UN arms embargo on I...