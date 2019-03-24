Trump's statement
Trump on Thursday
said the US should recognize Israeli control of the Golan Heights territory. This could be seen as a diplomatic win for Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu as he faces a difficult re-election race. Trump said
: “After 52 years it is time for the United States to fully recognize Israel’s Sovereignty over the Golan Heights.” Trump claimed the territory located between Israel and Syria was of critical strategic and security importance to Israel and regional stability.
French reaction
France reacted to Trump's announcement saying that it does not recognize the Israeli annexation of the Golan Heights and its recognition called for by US president Trump. The French Foreign Ministry said on Friday that such recognition was contrary to international law.
In a daily briefing
the ministry said: “The Golan is a territory occupied by Israel since 1967. France does not recognize the Israeli annexation of 1981.The recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan, occupied territory, would be contrary to international law, in particular the obligation for states not to recognize an illegal situation."
The ministry added that UN Security Council resolutions ruled that the Israeli annexation was null and void.
European Council reaction.
Donald Tusk President of the European Council said on Friday that the EU position on the Golan Heights was well known and that was that it did not recognize the sovereignty of Israel over the territory which had been seized in war. When asked to comment on Trump's announcement Tusk said:
“The EU’s position is well know and has not changed.”
So far the US is the only country outside of Israel to recognize Israeli sovereignty over the area.
Netanyahu not surprised by the announcement
The Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu
had been putting pressure on Trump over several weeks in order to bolster his re-election campaign. It is not clear what Trump hopes to get out of the announcement. He insists that he was not trying to bolster Netanyahu's election campaign. However, Trump is known to not always tell the truth.