article imageUS quits talks with South Korea after resistance to US demands

By Ken Hanly     45 mins ago in Politics
Even though South Korea had agreed to increase its payment for US troops in the country to $920 million annually President Trump was not satisfied and upped his demand to an amount approaching $5 billion
US walked out of talks when South Korean officials resist the increase
The US negotiator was upbeat at the start of talks and expected a compromise to be quickly reached. However, as soon as the South Korean officials resisted the massive increase demanded the US walked out of the negotiations.
Reuters reported: "The breakdown in talks was a rare public sign of discord in the “airtight” alliance that has for 70 years formed a buffer against North Korean aggression, with each side blaming the other for being unprepared to compromise on sharing the costs of keeping 28,500 U.S. military personnel in South Korea. U.S. President Donald Trump has insisted that South Korea pay more - and has also suggested pulling the troops out altogether."
South Korean negotiator Jeong Eun-bo said at a news conference: “It is true that there is a substantial difference between the U.S. side’s overall proposal and the principles we pursue. The talks could not proceed as planned as the U.S. side left first.”
The $5 billion annually figure
This is believed to be considerable more than the US troop deployment actually costs. The Pentagon has defended the amount as one that the South can afford to pay and that South Korean relative prosperity is in part due to the US presence and so the US should receive its share. In private some have claimed that the amount came from the top of Trump's head. No doubt the US is willing to lower the amount but to a figure that would still be many times what the South is paying now already a substantial amount and more than it used to pay.
South Korean reaction
The South Koreans are unhappy that the US walked out especially so quickly. US officials say they are giving South Korean officials time to reconsider US demands. However, South Korean officials are warning that the huge demands show signs of eroding trust. Some South Koreans think that the whole thing is a bluff and point out that except from President Trump there has been no suggestion the US might withdraw or reduce troop levels if their demands are not met.
A group of 47 members of the South Korean parliament who must ratify any agreement accused the US of threatening to pull its troops out but noted: “U.S. forces are here also for their own interests, as an outpost aimed at keeping China and Russia in check. They can’t just pull out with a surprise tweet from Trump.”
