At the 75th UN General Assembly meeting on Tuesday tensions between the US and China took center stage. Trump in his speech lashed out at Peking blaming China for the COVID-19 pandemic claiming that it unleashed the virus on the world. Trump's speech Trump administration hawks encourage Trump Chinese President's remarks at the UN In part of his speech at the UN Trump claimed: "We are once again engaged in a great global struggle. We have waged a fierce battle against the invisible enemy — the China virus — which has claimed countless lives in 188 countries. We must hold accountable the nation which unleashed this plague onto the world: China." The speech was pre-recorded. China hawks in the Trump administration have used the pandemic as a means of increasing hostility against China. Trump has been eager to play along with his hawks The US has recently taken action against China over a number of issues including trade, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and territorial claims in the South China Sea as well as treatment of the Uighurs in Xinjiang. Trump has also accused China of dumping millions and millions of tons of trash into the ocean. Xi Jinping Chinese President also made a speech at the UN General Assembly claiming that China did had no intention of fighting either a cold or hot war with any country making an apparent oblique reference to tensions with the US:"We will continue to narrow differences and resolve disputes with others through dialogue and negotiation. We will not seek to develop only ourselves or engage in a zero-sum game." In spite of China's attempt to play down tensions, it seems Trump's rhetoric continues to be quite critical of China and he shows no signs that he is trying to reduce tensions.