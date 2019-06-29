By By Ken Hanly 21 mins ago in Politics US special envoy to Iran Brian Hook has spent weeks stressing the threat posed by Iran. Now he is threatening the European Union in particular saying that it must decide between doing business with the US or with Iran. The threat poses a big problem for the P5 +1 members. The P5 +1 group signed the nuclear deal with Iran that obliges them to offer sanctions relief. The US just abandoned the deal and imposed sanctions on Iran and now threatens other nations if they trade with Iran and ignore the sanctions. The US sanctions are not binding upon other countries. The US uses the power of the US dollar and its control of global financial exchanges to also force other countries to comply with US policy. Germany wants the EU to set up its own system and already countries such as Russia and China are bypassing the SWIFT system in some cases. EU creates clearing house to avoid using banks The US threats have frightened all EU banks so the EU has created a clearing house to avoid them in trades with Iran. US tactics are giving rise to numerous developments to avoid the US dominated SWIFT international trading system. SWIFT itself is not the problem. That’s why the EU had to create the clearing house: because US threats have scared off all the banks in Europe. The program will allow companies to trade with Iran without money crossing borders, and thus eliminating the need for banks. Although it should be up to individual countries and banks whether they do trade with Iran Hook insists on extraterritorial application of US sanctions by issuing threats to those who refuse to follow them. US threats are becoming less effective China has openly continued to buy oil from Iran and it appears the US can do nothing to prevent this. The EU should be able to similarly carry on trade and buy oil from Iran should it so desire. However, the EU must allay the fear of the banks and thus needs to create a rival payment system to SWIFT. The search for an alternative financial clearing system was suggested as early as last summer by Wikipedia describes the P5 + 1 as follows: "The P5+1 refers to the UN Security Council's five permanent members (the P5); namely China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States; plus Germany. The P5+1 is often referred to as the E3+3 by European countries. [2] It is a group of six world powers which, in 2006, joined together in diplomatic efforts with Iran with regard to its nuclear program. [3] [4] "The P5 +1 group signed the nuclear deal with Iran that obliges them to offer sanctions relief. The US just abandoned the deal and imposed sanctions on Iran and now threatens other nations if they trade with Iran and ignore the sanctions. The US sanctions are not binding upon other countries. The US uses the power of the US dollar and its control of global financial exchanges to also force other countries to comply with US policy. Germany wants the EU to set up its own system and already countries such as Russia and China are bypassing the SWIFT system in some cases.The US threats have frightened all EU banks so the EU has created a clearing house to avoid them in trades with Iran. US tactics are giving rise to numerous developments to avoid the US dominated SWIFT international trading system. SWIFT itself is not the problem. Investopedia describes SWIFT as follows: "DEFINITION of Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications (SWIFT). Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications (SWIFT) is member-owned cooperative that provides safe and secure financial transactions for its members. Established in 1973, SWIFT uses a standardized proprietary communications platform to facilitate the transmission of information about financial transactions. Financial institutions securely exchange this information, including payment instructions, among themselves" SWIFT is neutral. However, if it is used for transactions with Iran the US will go after the bank involved for trading with Iran. The banks do not want to jeopardize business with the US.That’s why the EU had to create the clearing house: because US threats have scared off all the banks in Europe. The program will allow companies to trade with Iran without money crossing borders, and thus eliminating the need for banks. Although it should be up to individual countries and banks whether they do trade with Iran Hook insists on extraterritorial application of US sanctions by issuing threats to those who refuse to follow them.China has openly continued to buy oil from Iran and it appears the US can do nothing to prevent this. The EU should be able to similarly carry on trade and buy oil from Iran should it so desire. However, the EU must allay the fear of the banks and thus needs to create a rival payment system to SWIFT.The search for an alternative financial clearing system was suggested as early as last summer by Germany in August: "Germany is planning to launch a cross-border payment system to free banks and financial institutions from the US influence. The decision was made after taking into consideration the aggressive stance taken by the US against Europe, China, Canada and other countries in terms of trade. To put it in simple terms, Germany wants to create a cross-border payment system totally independent of the US." More about Brian Hook, SWIFT financial system, us sanctions on Iran Brian Hook SWIFT financial syst... us sanctions on Iran