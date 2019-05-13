Knowing just how congested southern border legal crossing stations have become due to border agents being pulled from their assigned stations to work at patrolling the border, folks across the northern border,
including U.S. innkeepers, shop owners, and restaurateurs are fearful of the same congestion at northern border crossings.
CBC Canada
is reporting that U.S. Customs and Border Protection is in the process of temporarily transferring 731 northern border agents from land, sea, and airport positions to the southern border with Mexico to handle the influx of families and unaccompanied children from Central America.
The concerns over the transfer of border agents
come as businesses are gearing up for the busy summer season. It is not uncommon for tens of thousands of Canadian tourists to descend on cities and attractions along the northern border, and even further south, helping to buoy local communities - many dependent on tourism.
Cars approaching Canada Customs at Surrey, BC in Canada from Blaine, WA in the U.S.
dherrera_96 (CC BY 2.0)
The looming problem concerns both state and local officials who fear delays could hurt trade and the free flow of people back and forth across the 8,891-kilometre (5,525-mile) border.
Garry Douglas of the North Country Chamber of Commerce in Plattsburgh, New York, said in an email
that commerce with Canada is the "single greatest driving force" in the regional economy. He adds that the region has worked for years to get adequate staffing levels at the northern border where almost 400,000 people and $1.6 billion U.S. in goods cross daily.
While he hasn't seen any problems yet, Douglas says the peak season for travel doesn't begin until Canada's Victoria Day holiday weekend May 18-20.
Border crossing between Canada and U.S. at Niagara Falls
matanya
Last week, a group of 13 bipartisan members of Congress representing the northern tier of states, wrote a letter to acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan, voicing their concerns over the plan to transfer border agents.
"The decision to deploy northern border CBP officers to the southern border makes it increasingly more difficult for the agency to meet their core mission requirements at the border which include effectively securing U.S. points of entry and safeguarding and streamlining lawful trade and travel," said the May 3 letter, which was released Wednesday.
While CBP wouldn't specify where the agents are coming from, they are being drawn from 328 ports of entry. The International Law Office
reported on May 9 that "CBP recently reported that on 14 April 2019, 100 more officers were pulled from the northern border, airports, and seaports to be sent to the southern border."
U.S. Customs and Border Protection check trucks inbound to the United States from Mexico traveling over the Rio Grande Valley river at the World Trade Crossing International Bridge in Laredo, Texas.
U.S. Customs and Border Patrol
The border patrol agency warned that if the situation continues, 75 more officers will be pulled on 12 May 2019. Currently, CBP says there is little impact on the northern border, airports, and seaports as a result of the reallocation; however, this could change if the number of officers being redeployed increases.
There is actually a website
where delays at border crossings, north, and south, can be tracked.
For example, today at 3:53 p.m., crossing the Buffalo-Niagara Peace Bridge had a 27-minute delay for automobile traffic. However, at the El Paso - Bridge of the Americas (BOTA) crossing, there was a 90-minute delay for commercial vehicles and a 65 to 75-minute delay for passenger cars.