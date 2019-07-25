US blocks UN resolution to condemn Israeli demolitions

By By Ken Hanly 56 mins ago in Politics Jerusalem - Diplomats report that a proposal by some members of the UN Security Council to condemn Israel's demolition of 10 Palestinian apartment buildings on the outskirts of Jerusalem has been blocked by the US. US twice rejects the UN resolution Israel complains that the apartments were being built illegally Between 2006 and 2018 Israel demolished 1,401 Palestinian homes in Area C, leaving 6,207 people homeless, half of them minors. Area C is part of the West Bank: "Area C (Hebrew: שטח C‎) is an administrative division of the West Bank, set out in the Oslo II Accord. Area C constitutes about 61 percent of the West Bank territory.[1]:vii The Palestinian Authority is responsible for medical and educational services to Palestinians in Area C, however infrastructure construction is done by Israel.[2] Area C, excluding East Jerusalem, is home to 385,900 Israeli settlers[3] and approximately 300,000 Palestinians.[4] The Jewish population in Area C is administered by the Israeli Judea and Samaria Area administration, whereas the Palestinian population is directly administered by the Israeli Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories and indirectly by the Palestinian National Authority in Ramallah...The international community considers the settlements in occupied territory to be illegal,[5][6][7][8][9][10] and the United Nations has repeatedly upheld the view that Israel's construction of settlements constitutes a violation of the Fourth Geneva Convention.[11][12][13][14] Israel disputes the position of the international community and the legal arguments that were used to declare the settlements illegal.[15] The "outposts" are in contravention of Israeli law as well.[16] " The UN had called for the Israeli to halt demolition of the apartment buildings many of which are still being constructed. The demolition will displace 17 Palestinians. Since the Israelis administer the area it is almost impossible for Palestinians to get permits. If there are disputes the issue goes to the Israeli High Court that On the appended video it is claimed that the Palestinians had permits from the Palestinian Authority. However, it is clear that the Israeli authorities do not recognize them. The United States first rejected the UN proposal because of the language but then also rejected an alternative watered-down text. It is not clear why the US did not use its veto in the first place as it often does on any resolutions critical of Israel. The motion was believed to be broadly accepted outside of the US. The objection to specific language is usually used to force promoters of a resolution to tone down the language and present a watered-down version of a resolution. The US often vetoes resolutions critical of Israel and issues statements complaining how biased against Israel the UN is. The demolition will displace 17 Palestinians.Since the Israelis administer the area it is almost impossible for Palestinians to get permits. If there are disputes the issue goes to the Israeli High Court that many argue supports Israel and a "fig leaf" to cover the occupation.On the appended video it is claimed that the Palestinians had permits from the Palestinian Authority. However, it is clear that the Israeli authorities do not recognize them.