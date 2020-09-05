By By Karen Graham 52 mins ago in Politics Ahead of Labor Day, unions representing millions across several working-class sectors say they may authorize work stoppages in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, amid calls for concrete measures that address racial injustice. In a statement first shared with the “The status quo — of police killing Black people, of armed white nationalists killing demonstrators, of millions sick and increasingly desperate — is clearly unjust, and it cannot continue,” George Floyd's death sparked an enormous mobilization nationwide, as protesters took to the streets to denounce systemic racism and police brutality Angela Weiss, AFP/File The May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd - a handcuffed Black man who died when a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for nearly eight minutes during an arrest over counterfeit money - sparked protests around the world, and none were greater than the protests and unrest unleashed in the United States. And the death of Mr. Floyd created a movement that demanded change in our police departments, and the end to systemic racism. More recently, in the wake of the August shooting of Jacob Blake, who was critically wounded by a white police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin, the union leaders say they are following the lead of professional athletes who last week staged walkouts over the shooting. Citing the professional athletes and their walkouts, the union leaders said, “They remind us that when we strike to withhold our labor, we have the power to bring an unjust status quo to a grinding halt." Fourth night of protests after the shooting of Jacob Blake Kerem Yucel, AFP "We echo the call to local and federal government to divest from the police, to redistribute the stolen wealth of the billionaire class, and to invest in what our people need to live in peace, dignity, and abundance: universal health care and housing, public jobs programs and cash assistance, and safe working conditions,” the statement reads. Many public and private businesses are faced with a “Which side are you on?” moment due to growing support for the Black Lives Matter movement, said Maurice Mitchell, national director of the Working Families Party and a leading organizer in the Movement for Black Lives, a national coalition of 150 Black-led organizations, reports “If I was a decision-maker that was considering whether or not to meet the demands of the unions, I would be scared,” Mitchell said. “This movement is spreading. We’ve been on the streets consistently, we’re building on the electoral front, and now we’re seeing this conversation at the highest levels of labor.” Black Lives Matter protest at Herald Square, Manhattan, in November 2014. The All-Nite Images What is systemic racism? Keep in mind that racism can take on many forms. In out recent past, the United States has made progress in eliminating some of the institutional, legalized racial discrimination of years past such as slavery, Jim Crow laws, “separate but equal” schools, and prohibitions on voting or owning land. And we have seen this form of racism much more clearly with the coronavirus pandemic. Black and Latino Americans are getting the virus and dying from it at higher rates than white Americans. We also see this kind of racism in the low-income neighborhoods decimated by flooding from hurricanes on our Gulf Coast. And it is There seems to be a split forming in the nation's labor movement over police reform in the wake of George Floyd’s death. Local unions, representing diverse groups of workers, including teachers, auto workers, truck drivers and clerical staff and others, are not in agreement with the AFL-CIO over the use of excessive force by law enforcement. Black and Latino Americans are getting the virus and dying from it at higher rates than white Americans. We also see this kind of racism in the low-income neighborhoods decimated by flooding from hurricanes on our Gulf Coast.And it is more than just a black man being killed by police. It is the white woman who calls the police because she sees a black teenager walking down her street or a white man who tells a black child he doesn't belong in his neighborhood.